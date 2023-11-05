Jim Lee, DC Comics’ Chief Creative Officer, on Finding Work-Life Balance: ‘I Fell Asleep Twice While I Was Driving’

Jim Lee, veteran comicbook artist and now chief creative officer of DC Comics, explained during an onstage interview at Lucca Comics & Games why artists like Wonder Woman, Batman, and the Joker still touch readers’ hearts, and how their Motivation increases: At the peak of business, sometimes it came at a cost.

Answering questions from radio host Andrea Rock, Lee said: “A lot of people can relate to a character like Batman, who is deeply rooted in tragedy and how he’s overcoming something horrific that happened to him as a child. Used to be.”

more than variety

“Definitely, a character like the Joker speaks to you a lot when you’re having a bad day. You know you’re expressing these themes through the stories and the characters you create, [and then] People perceive you consciously and subconsciously.

Rock asked Lee if some of the characters might need a “moral update” to suit the times we live in, and whether some of them had been particularly challenging to work on.

“Normally I don’t have that kind of mental or artistic block,” Lee said. “Maybe this is an odd example, but when I lived in Italy for a year in 2003, I was drawing Superman, a character who symbolizes America, for the story ‘Tomorrow’. Then, [Second] The Gulf War was happening, and there were protests in the streets of Reggio Emilia.

The conflict between the tragic events unfolding and the powerful symbolism present in the character made her feel “very out of place”.

On his transition from pure comicbook artist to publisher, Lee says that “it didn’t happen overnight,” as he has always been interested in his craft, but also in “understanding the comics business.”

After leaving Marvel Comics, he tried to learn the basics of entrepreneurship, personally negotiating each deal for about two weeks. He then left this task to true professionals, but experience has proved helpful in understanding the nature of his work.

Next, he hired his own staff: “When you first start working with other collaborators – writers, colorists, inkers, etc. – you’re better off telling the best stories and reaching the widest audience. Want to work with people. Publicists and marketing people who promote your work and talk to retailers have the same impact on a project, if not more. They are essential to the success of a book.”

Working for large corporations has been incredibly useful for forming his entrepreneurial mindset: “When I sold my company WildStorm to DC, I became part of a corporate environment. Marvel is part of Warner Bros., so there’s this specific military-like hierarchy.

“I started to understand how these organizations work, what [these] People did. I fit in well there, I’m able to be flexible but still do creative work. “That’s what ultimately led me to this role.”

He also admitted that the road to reaching work-life balance has been difficult and that his enthusiasm and commitment to his work pushed him over the edge. His lowest point was probably reached when he tried monophasic sleep. “I kept doing this for two weeks but I fell asleep twice while driving. I was so humiliated and embarrassed, and I realized how bad it was. Then I read an article about the worst thing you could do to yourself and it wasn’t smoking, drinking or taking drugs, but lack of sleep.

Like many other artists present, Lee stressed the importance of maintaining creative ownership and accepting risks: “I worked at Marvel for about six years, and then I started my own business, Image Comics, [which was] About creators who own their creations.”

“When you create something new you don’t have a fan base, so you need to start small. If you work on characters like Wolverine, this is a great way to expose your talents to your audience globally, but you can also create something new from scratch, like ‘The Walking Dead’, which is a The image was comic and became what we know.

best variety

Sign up for Variety’s newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

Click here to read the full article.

Source: www.bing.com