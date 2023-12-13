Jim Grant: Inflation is 'permanent', your purchasing power is not coming back

Downward Angle Icon An icon in the shape of an angle pointing downwards. Grant, founder and editor of the Interest Rate Observer. Brendan McDiarmid/Reuters

Wall Street guru Jim Grant told Fox Business Network that inflation is “permanent.”

Grant said the Fed may cut rates sooner rather than later.

Grant has been the editor of “Grant’s Interest Rate Observer” for the past four decades.

Market observers expecting the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates soon may be disappointed.

Jim Grant — who has been editing “Grant’s Interest Rate Observer” for the past four decades — expects Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to remain cautious as inflation remains above the central bank’s target level.

“I think Chairman Powell is still frustrated by the Fed’s failure to recognize the surge in inflation that began in 2020 and 2021, and the last thing he wants to do is delay the initial and “Declaring victory prematurely.” ,

In 2021, the Fed described higher inflation as “temporary”, but prices continued to rise and reached a four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022 before tapering off.

“Inflation is not transitory,” Grant told the network. “It is permanent in the sense that you will never be able to regain the purchasing power lost due to inflation.”

To control inflation the Fed has increased interest rates 11 times from March 2022 to reduce expenditure and control price rise. It has kept the rates stable since July.

Grant did not say when he expected the Fed to start cutting rates, but said the move would likely be gradual and “later than the market expects” as it would allow inflation to fall into the area of ​​its 2% target. Keeps ready for.

The US consumer price index rose 3.1% over the year in November, Bureau of Labor Statistics Said on Tuesday.

Grant’s assessment comes ahead of the Fed’s indication on Wednesday whether it will keep rate hikes on hold.

At least one bank – ING – is expecting the Fed to cut rates in the second quarter of next year. Meanwhile, Swiss bank UBS expects the Fed to cut rates by 275 basis points, or 2.75% percentage points, next year.

The Fed itself expects to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, or 0.25 percentage points, for all of 2024.

