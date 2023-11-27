Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Things to Watch in the Stock Market on Monday

My Top 10 Things to Watch on Monday, November 27 1. Stock futures were slightly lower before the opening bell as the Street looks to extend its four-week winning streak for all three averages. We’re keeping our eye on some key macroeconomic data: spending data, the latest estimates on GDP, new housing numbers and a few club earnings reports. 2. The market is the most overbought it has been in quite some time, with the S&P Short Range Oscillator up over 7% as of Friday. Anything above plus 4% indicates the market is overbought; Anything below minus 5% indicates the market is oversold. To help take the pulse of the market, we like to refer to the oscillator as our guideline for buying or selling a stock. 3. In my Sunday column, I wrote how remarkable our soft landing is, given that China has provided not the slightest help in commerce, at a time — when Trump was president — that seemed most needed. We seem to be ignoring the fact that we have caught up and overtaken the Chinese since the pandemic ended. 4. Industrial gases giant Linde (LIN) has had its buy target raised from $445 to $480 at UBS. Club name, Great Cyclical Growth. Analysts cite a more balanced capital allocation approach and maintaining high-quality backlog growth compared to its peers. 5. Mondelez (MDLZ) was upgraded to Buy from Hold on RBC. End of the GLP-1 hangover? Despite concerns about new weight-loss drugs, Mondelez has seen consistent earnings and is one of the few staples expected to deliver volume growth in 2023, the analyst says. 6. Another drop for Foot Locker (FL) as Citi moves from hold to sell. Infinite. With 64% of sales coming from Nike (NKE) products, FL is “not completely in control of its destiny,” the analyst says. The inglorious club name reports earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday. We are not expecting a positive release, given that we have been cutting positions. 7. BP started off with a buyout of Morgan Stanley. The oils here are terrible. I won’t touch it. 8. Synopsys (SNPS) price target on KeyBanc raised to $600 from $540. Important analog to Nvidia (NVDA), which is floundering. 9. TD Cowen raised its price target on Textron (TXT) to $88 from $86. Potential M&A wild card. I want Club Holding Honeywell (Hon) to buy it. 10. Bernstein calls Tesla (TSLA) an underperformer. Analyst Tony Sacconaghi says the EV maker is being valued more than an auto company. Sign up for free for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter (See here for a full list of Jim Cramer Charitable Trust stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you receive a trade alert Will happen before Jim does any business. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

Foot Locker Inc. at the Queens Center shopping mall in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Shoppers are standing in line to enter the store.

Peter Foley Bloomberg | getty images

(Look Here (For a complete list of the Jim Cramer Charitable Trust’s stocks.)

