My top 10 things worth watching on Wednesday, 7 February, on Wednesday, increased the 10-year Treasury yield before the auction of $ 42 billion of those notes. Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are ready to open at a high level due to the back-to-back benefits of Wall Street. The shares of New York Community Bancorp jumped by 10% after the endless regional bank promoted his non-executive chairman as executive chairman with immediate effect. This step has been taken because the stock is struggling with the concerns of commercial real estate deficit. Late on Tuesday night, Moodyes reduced the NYCB credit rating by two notch. Morgan Stanley steps in for regional KeyBank, FITB, CMA in wake of NYCB failure. MTB and favorite HBAN, which I like. Is This New Streaming Sports Package Skinny Bundle Made for Apple’s Vision Pro? Disney’s ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery have reached an agreement to form a new company to deliver sports directly to their channel subscribers later this year. Club namesake Disney released earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday. (Fellow Club namesake Wynn Resorts also reports Wednesday evening.) Major Eli Lilly had its price target lifted after Tuesday’s stellar earnings, including our Club PT from $630 to $750 a share. Analysts had no idea how big GLP-1s could actually become. They were incredulous about the positive data on tirazepide (the active ingredient in Zepbound Weight Loss and Monjaro diabetes drugs) for treating conditions associated with liver disease. The Ford was too big as it reached the intersection. Now there will be no loss of money on vehicles. The struggling stock rose more than 5.5% on Wednesday morning after the automaker reported quarterly earnings and a revenue decline. The outlook exceeded estimates as cost cuts and higher profits from its commercial car business are expected to offset losses from electric vehicles. Cosmetics battle: Elf vs. Club The name Estee Lauder shows that the consumer is price sensitive, ELF, and does not see a value proposition in EL, even if EL is no longer that expensive if it is really affected. CEO Fabrizio Freda said Tuesday that Estée Lauder released a better quarter than the company expected on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill is value-priced and fresh. Unlike McDonald’s, there is no fall as you move down the ladder of wealth. So does MCD have no value proposition at all? Shame. Changing guard to healthy? Chipotle shares rise on strong quarter. As good as Chipotle is, the parent of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut missed the quarter. Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs said on a post-earnings conference call: “Conflict in the Middle East resulted in declining sales trends during the quarter in several markets.” McDonald’s and the club name Starbucks also cited the Israel–Hamas war as an adversary. Uber missed its quarterly earnings per share and revenue estimates. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew 93% year over year. Gross bookings for mobility and delivery segments grew 29% and 19% respectively. Sign up for free for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter (See here for a full list of Jim Cramer Charitable Trust stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you receive a trade alert Will happen before Jim does any business. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

My Top 10 Things to See on Wednesday, February 7th

