Jim Cramer urges audience to 'just buy Bitcoin'

With the overall sentiment in the cryptocurrency sector becoming more optimistic and Bitcoin (BTC) retesting the important price level of $37,500, investors are wondering whether to dedicate their stakes to crypto-related businesses.

One person who shared his thoughts on the latest developments is Jim Cramer, who is widely acknowledged for his dynamic personality and outspoken views on stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Following a question on his thoughts on CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) on his latest episode of CNBC Lighting Round, Cramer responded:

“If you like Bitcoin, buy Bitcoin. I’ve always had this idea, and for a while, I liked it, and then I decided it was worth the money. I acted prematurely, but the money was earned.

YouTube viewers are pessimistic about BTC’s outlook for 2024

This appears to be becoming a popular countertrend, with Cramer’s comments sparking bearish comments against BTC on the media platform YouTube.

“Bitcoin dropped shortly thereafter, but is back up again.” A commenter responded below the video.

Another said, “Jim Cramer says buy Bitcoin? Sell!!!”

These recent comments indicate a reversal from statement on October 10, in which Cramer recommended to his audience that current conditions “provide another good opportunity to exit the crypto market.”

Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that following Cramer’s cautious advice, the leading digital asset has seen a significant rise and is currently trading at $37,337.

bitcoin price analysis

At press time, the first crypto asset was trading up 2.40% at a price of $37,337, while its price remained the same as last week, but is still up 8.45% on its monthly charts, as of the most recent The data shows. ,

BTC 24 hour price chart. Source: Finbold

At the same time, BTC is displaying strong fundamentals, trading above the 200-day moving average and experiencing 17 green days in the past month.

Additionally, it experienced a 126% price increase in one year, allowing it to outperform 86% of its peers in the top 100 crypto assets.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com