Jim Cramer says markets have made big progress during last week’s rally

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Monday that last week’s rally may not be a temporary shift in the market.

“I can’t rule out the best week of the year, where major progress was made broadening the rally in everything from financials to recent e-commerce stocks, general semiconductors and semiconductor and semiconductor equipment suspects,” he said. , “I’m not going to throw cold water on the reversal in the bond market, which drove long-term yields down dramatically and pushed back selling reserves at the fifth- and thirty-year reversal levels.”

Like many rallies, Cramer said the market’s rise last week was a “hard-earned victory” for the bulls, which was not expected in a highly sold market where “the disappointment was palpable.”

After last week’s Federal Reserve meeting, where rates remained steady, Cramer suggested it was possible there would be no further rate hikes in the next few months. However, he acknowledged that the thesis hinges on whether any key component in inflation, such as real estate prices, increases.

Cramer also said the market’s attitude toward businesses with significant investments in China has changed, with Apple and Starbucks reporting optimistic sales results last week.

But will these moves last? According to Cramer, the fear of missing out could cause money managers to be “less complacent” about where they put their cash, and bond short sellers could become nervous that it looks like there will no longer be a glut. He also suggested that many people might want to buy Nvidia shares, but he told investors that they should wait for a pullback before buying.

“We don’t want to go against our discipline, even though this consolidation last week is a referendum and – as I see it – it looks really great, much better than the bears were thinking,” Cramer said.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia, Apple, and Starbucks.

