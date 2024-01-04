Jim Cramer says investors should buy this Magnificent Seven stock on pullback

Each week, CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer releases a Homestretch audio feature during the final hours of trading on Wall Street. Here is today’s edition. Stocks are up and the S&P 500 is trying to break its three-day losing streak, but the Nasdaq has some work to do if it wants to end its four-season losing streak. The Magnificent 7 Index is flat or slightly down today. We directly shorted our tech stocks on Tuesday to raise some cash. Mega-caps moved so much last year that at some point we had to take some profits. But there will come a time when it will be tempting to buy more again. And when that happens, Jim said he’ll probably be interested in buying Amazon. Jim explained that Amazon has pricing power through Prime Video and that if members want to avoid ads, they can pay a little more for the ad-free tier. This presents margin expansion opportunities from Amazon for the ad stream, not to mention, the rebound from AWS and continued cost efficiency that management is prioritizing. AMZN stock is down 2% on Thursday at around $145, with no specific catalyst behind the decline. Meanwhile, TJX shares rose 1% on Thursday after getting a recommendation from Bernstein as a top consideration in a two-year time frame. We like that call and are confident you can rely on this off-price retailer over time. TJX had a great year as consumers were cautious about spending but also looking for value. This trend is likely to continue in 2024 as Americans’ budgets are still under pressure. Elsewhere, the energy sector is lagging after EOG Resources said it was unlikely to see much growth. However, Jim is not in that camp. He believes oil has reached its bottom and will “still buy more” Koterra if prices rise. (See here for a full list of the shares in Jim Cramer’s charitable trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will. Receive trade alerts before you trade from Jim. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

Source: www.cnbc.com