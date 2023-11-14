Jim Cramer says insurance companies will pay for ‘revolutionary’ weight loss drugs for their members

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday emphasized his belief that GLP-1 drugs used primarily to treat diabetes and obesity and the companies making them like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk will be very valuable.

“At the end of the day, the use cases are tested. And for millions of people, it will be cheaper for insurance companies to spend the money for new weight loss drugs rather than risk their morbidly obese members getting heart disease.” Let it be given,” he said.

Cramer called these drugs “revolutionary,” citing new data from Novo Nordisk that its drug Vegovy reduced the risk of serious cardiovascular complications by 20% in patients with obesity and heart disease.

Some analysts expressed concern that these findings would not persuade insurance companies to pay for the drugs, but Cramer argued that there are many patient groups that could benefit from these drugs that insurers could cover to prevent future disease. Might be eager to cover for.

For example, type two diabetes can put patients at risk for other health problems, so insurance companies may want to pay for medications to prevent further complications, he said. Similarly, people with obesity and treatment-resistant high blood pressure have a higher risk of heart disease, making them prime candidates for the drugs. Cramer also said that these drugs have other uses that are just beginning to be discovered, such as helping treat alcoholism, which can cause many different health problems.

“So today is the day sellers of junk food, anti-diabetes devices and liquor stocks were able to walk away as analysts said not to be afraid of this new class of drugs,” he said. “I say let them run, they’ve sunk too low. But once these miracle drugs get mass-produced, and especially once they come in pill form, I think Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk will be much higher than they are today.”

