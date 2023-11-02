Jim Cramer says a big cloud has lifted over the bond market

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday praised the Treasury Department’s quarterly refunding plan, saying it offers a way to stabilize the volatile bond market.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday praised the Treasury Department’s quarterly refund plan, saying its approach to managing America’s growing debt load is just what the volatile bond market needs.

The routine announcement is getting more attention than usual on Wall Street due to the huge rise in bond yields over the past few months. Higher bond yields often increase stock market volatility.

In particular, Cramer praised Josh Frost, the Department’s assistant secretary for financial markets and author of the report.

“They figured out a way for the government to borrow enough money to meet its large obligations without destroying even more the U.S. Treasury market that already was.” Cramer said of Frost. “Frost realized that if the Treasury sold short-term notes – specifically, mostly 3- and 10-year notes – rather than trying to issue the 20- or 30-year bonds that are crushing us, much There will be less damage.”

Cramer said the department’s decision to auction more short-term notes would help lower bond yields without the need to find buyers for longer-term notes.

“The 30-year-old buck stops right here on Josh’s doorstep,” Cramer said. “They took the Treasury out of the equation for long-term interest rates. They saved us from the terrible effects of our government’s chronic wasteful spending, at least for the time being.”

