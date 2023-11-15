Jim Cramer reveals lessons learned in this market

It’s been a very long time since I can come to you and say that the sellers who have plagued us since the end of 2021 can finally move forward. I’ve become quite nervous about all the work we do on individual companies because we know from Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index report that bond yields are the ultimate determinant of the direction of the stock market. Treasury yields have eased as the latest data shows inflation is slowing, boosting equities. I wish it wasn’t like this. This means you can find some excellent companies, buy them, and make great money off them – and it won’t matter if rates start rising. Similarly, when rates start coming down, you can get rid of a lot of junk, as we have seen over the past few weeks. So, what’s the matter? why bother? I think you have to put yourself in the shoes of people who are trying to decide right now whether they want to own Apple (AAPL) stock or whether they want to buy Nvidia (NVDA). It’s easy to say why mess with individual stocks, it’s not worth it. But I would argue that our homework allowed us to stay in the stock when many others left the market entirely. We certainly didn’t want to trade Apple and Nvidia – two ‘own it, don’t trade it’ stocks from the club – as many people did. We wanted to own them. Think for a moment how much it would cost to own Apple at $169 a share. It was a nightmare, wasn’t it? You had all these people with all these models and sources, and they were telling you that this was a growth company suffering from an inability to grow. Our work says something else. Most sellers didn’t do enough homework to survive when people, driven by higher bond yields, sold off the entire market, including Apple. Nvidia’s adoption is even more difficult. When the stock dropped to $400 a share a while back, I started wondering what Nvidia’s next move would be. The US government was banning AI chip exports to China. Who will they sell all their graphics processing units (GPUs) to? Some were saying that Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) were leading the way. But my homework said that Nvidia’s advanced chips were in such high demand that it would be hard to keep them stocked. So many companies still haven’t moved to the cloud that the idea that Nvidia’s cards won’t have staying power seems fanciful. No, what I found out was that a chartist had said that Nvidia’s stock had the worst technical condition of any stock in the entire market. Sure enough, there was a head and shoulders pattern that was terrifying. I couldn’t believe I’d never seen it before. But I said ‘own it, don’t trade it’ because I believe artificial intelligence needs Nvidia’s chips more than anything else, more than any other part of the food chain. . So, I knew the chart would be wrong. and it was. We’re at Nvidia. Those who worked only on the basis of that chart are not. We saw Nvidia’s gains for ten consecutive days. What have they caught? However, right now, I want to make things clear: You cannot give up on this market. There is too much money on the sidelines. There is still a lot of hatred towards this market. There are people who believe that stocks outside the Magnificent Seven will never make you money. Most strategists are on the wrong side of the business. I don’t really care which stocks we make money on. We just want to buy stocks that fit the description of companies that could perform well, even if the Federal Reserve doesn’t cut interest rates any time soon – because I don’t think they will. I don’t think now is the time to move into high yielding stocks. If anything, I just want to buy stocks of companies that have adverse effects from US infrastructure spending that the Fed can’t harm and Congress can’t back down. More broadly, I’m trying to figure out how to express my disappointment at some of the mistakes I’ve made. And then it hit me. The late great country singer Kenny Rodgers once sang the song “The Gambler” in which he told us that you “need to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when When to go away and when to run away.” I wish I had thought more about those choices this year. This would have reduced the heart pain a lot. As we approach the final weeks of the year, I’m looking back and wondering which stocks fit Kenny’s categories. When it comes to knowing when to catch them, it means recognizing a company that is performing well when its stock is not. For example, we knew that Starbucks (SBUX) was outperforming its $90 lows. We knew because we had tremendous confidence in its business in China, and we knew that its US business would not lag behind. We felt the same about shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) and GE Healthcare Technologies (GEHC) when they made big jumps. We knew they had lasting value. We were willing to fight to keep them – fighting meant taking some shares at a lower price, perhaps selling some at a higher price on a better cost basis. Conversely, as soon as Emerson Electric (EMR) announced it was taking an adverse stance in its bid for National Instruments earlier this year, I strongly criticized management. We bought the company because we thought it would help fix our electric grid and make it so we have clean energy. We thought Emerson would be the industrial digitizer, the company that would automate American industry. Instead, it all got stuck trying to buy some equipment company. So why didn’t I fold them right then and there? This is a great question, and the answer is that I often take cues from stock action and the action was so positive that I didn’t trust my judgment until things went wrong. I let the crowd decide for itself. Now that the stock has bounced back a bit after reporting a bad quarter, we’re going to say goodbye. We have sold some stock in the last two days, reducing the position as the company is not doing as well as we thought. And I think we should sell more because the market is overbought. Now, using the Kenny Rogers analogy, what about Danaher (DHR)? Hindsight says I should have walked away, but I’ve been in and around this stock almost my entire life. This is a stock I recommended at Goldman Sachs in the 1980s and it did well. And now it is at its worst decline in the company’s history. But we’re still holding it because its biomedical business is ultimately bottoming out, and the company has the ability and intelligence to pursue more high-growth opportunities. It’s just a matter of when, not if. And I wonder when the next day will be if we sell it. Let’s just say that Tuesday’s explosive rally is going to bring about a biotech initial public offering, and that money will go to Danaher and that stock will do the work for us. So, it makes me want to walk away and run away. How Many Red Flags Could I Have Missed With Walt Disney (DIS)? The answer is that I believed in the franchise value of the company, a franchise value that any good manager should be able to bring out. I kept thinking that turning around the world’s best intellectual property company couldn’t be that difficult. But it has been really difficult. The stock is finally starting to come back and I’m grateful for that. But my almost blind loyalty to the franchise led me astray and I had to do a pretty thorough search as to why we didn’t cut it and run it when I noticed there was no Netflix with a theme park here. After all, when should I do a flat out run? Bausch Health (BHC). You know why I didn't do that? Because it fell so fast to such a level that I thought it was not worth selling. And then it tightened again, making a mockery of that earlier decision. I'll move away from Emerson. And I should have run away from Bosch. (See here for a full list of the shares in Jim Cramer's charitable trust.) No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

People purchase Apple’s new iPhone 15 during a launch event at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store in New York City on September 22, 2022.

Alexey Rosenfeld | getty images

Source: www.cnbc.com