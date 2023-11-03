Jim Cramer praises ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks, says last week’s mega-cap tech sellers missed the mark

CNBC’s Jim Cramer reaffirmed his confidence in the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks on Thursday, saying investors who sold these companies after the recent decline may now regret it.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Thursday that his “Magnificent Seven” mega-cap tech stocks stood out during earnings season, even though they suffered a blow as investors were troubled by a volatile bond market. But many stocks have recovered from post-earnings declines, Cramer said, perhaps leading to some sellers’ regrets.

Cramer’s favorite group of Big Tech names are Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet and Tesla.

“Days like today remind you that you can’t panic and run away from an entire asset class just because everyone else is doing it. Even if you want to get out, that’s not necessarily the right thing.” , you’ll probably have a better chance when the crowd is over after you hit the pavement,” Cramer said. “And this is especially true for the high-quality stocks we call the Magnificent Seven.”

According to Cramer, Amazon and Meta saw declines due to underweight concerns even after reporting positive quarters, with their stocks already recovering from recent declines. Cramer slammed investors’ reactions to Alphabet’s Google Cloud miss as “extreme”, saying the stock has started to come back. He acknowledged that Tesla’s earnings miss was difficult, but said that many in the electric vehicle business have also reported tough quarters, and consumers will continue to prefer the Tesla brand.

Microsoft reported a “nearly perfect quarter,” Cramer said, but its stock still suffered some losses as its peer mega caps “were put through a meat grinder.” Apple reported Thursday after markets closed, seeing its stock fall in after-hours trading. Cramer said he thinks the company’s services stream is “the future of the business”, reaffirming his stance that investors should own Apple, not trade it.

Cramer said, “I think it’s safe to say that sellers missed a real buying opportunity and, worse, they created that opportunity themselves.”

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet.

Source: www.cnbc.com