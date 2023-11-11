Jim Cramer picks Disney as best among major media stocks

CNBC’s Jim Cramer ranked the major media stocks on Friday, with Disney coming in first, followed by Fox, Warner Bros. and Paramount.

Cramer said, “After earnings season, it is appropriate to reevaluate independent media plays, as some of them are performing much better than expected.”

Cramer said, “After earnings season, it is appropriate to reevaluate independent media plays, as some of them are performing much better than expected.” He said investors were concerned about the sector because they feared the slowing economy would weaken advertising revenues, as well as the general idea that there are too many other sources of entertainment competing for consumers’ time.

Walt Disney: Disney “stole the show”, Cramer said it reported better-than-expected earnings this quarter after years of struggles. The company also managed to increase its cost-cutting projections by $2.2 billion. Cramer said CEO Bob Iger has taken control of Disney’s narrative, expressing his belief that the quarter marked a turning point. According to Cramer, Disney is likely to follow through on its cost-cutting promises or at least “is trying.” Fox: According to Cramer, Fox isn’t the best, but it’s far from the worst. He said the company didn’t have a bad quarter, but it didn’t do much to propel the stock, which is still trading lower than before the report. And although Fox’s streaming service, Tubi, reported revenue growth, Cramer said it still isn’t popular in the mainstream. However, he pointed out that the company is set to make a “fortune” ahead of the elections next year. Warner Bros.: Cramer called Warner Bros.’s most recent quarter “notably sub-optimal,” even though it produced “Barbie,” the highest-grossing film of the year. Management said that if the advertising market remains weak, the company may not be able to repay its debt as planned. Warner Bros. came out this quarter with $43 billion of debt, and Cramer said the stock won’t perform well if it doesn’t make progress on that front. Paramount: Cramer said Paramount has the worst balance sheet of the four, landing it at the bottom of the list. Even though its streaming service has made progress in terms of profitability, the company’s advertising revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations. According to Cramer, Paramount needed lower interest rates and an improved advertising market.

Disclosure: Comcast was excluded from the list to avoid conflicts of interest. Comcast owns CNBC’s parent company NBCUniversal.

