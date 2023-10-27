Jim Cramer names six stocks that are worth buying in case of a big selloff

In the event of a “surge of selling” that could send the market lower, CNBC’s Jim Cramer offered six stocks worth buying on the decline.

Cramer’s list includes Microsoft, Meta and ServiceNow.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Thursday that in the event of a big selloff, investors should look for damaged stocks, not damaged companies.

Cramer said, “In this business, there’s nothing better than promptness.” “Having a buy list of your favorite stocks that are being dragged down by the broader market makes it much easier to buy when the action is really terrible.”

Cramer listed the names of six stocks that are worth buying during the decline:

Microsoft, Cramer said the tech giant delivered a stellar quarter, seeing positive results from its cloud business, Azure. He also said he thought Activision-Blizzard’s acquisition of the company would be a “home run”. wm, Cramer said WM, formerly known as Waste Management, saw increased gross margins through the use of automation. He also said the company has a “growing business” in recycled natural gas from its landfills. meta, Cramer praised Facebook parent company Meta’s recent quarter, but pointed out that the stock is currently trading at a low price-to-earnings multiple. He said he likes Meta’s Instagram, WhatsApp and Reality Labs. Meta’s stock took a hit Thursday as it reported weak ad sales due to the Israel-Hamas war, but Cramer said he thinks it’s only a temporary setback. Procter & Gamble, Cramer called the consumer goods maker a “textbook recession stock,” saying the company will perform well even if the economy slows. general Electric, Cramer said GE is the “fastest growing aerospace play.” He also praised the company’s power division and said its windmills were selling well and would be profitable. service now, Cramer said software company ServiceNow is “the real way to get to the cloud” and find ways to save money through the use of artificial intelligence.

“There will be other stocks worth buying after the selling peaks,” Cramer said. “Earnings season is still new, but those are the six that have stuck out so far. Put them on your shopping list and wait until dedication nets you very low prices that will eventually become competitive with the bond market. Be.”

Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing At no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest better.

Sign up now Following Jim Cramer’s every move in the markets for CNBC Investing Club.

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Microsoft, Meta and Procter & Gamble.

Source: www.cnbc.com