Jim Cramer Criticizes Wall Street's Negative Outlook on Apple - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

jim cramer Reiterated its bullish stance on Friday apple inc AAPL said Wall Street analysts are overly pessimistic about the company.

What happened: Cramer highlighted Apple’s enduring customer base as a key reason for the stock’s stability. He criticized analysts who focus on recent earnings figures while ignoring the tech giant’s long-term potential, CNBC reported.

Cramer said, “Analysts view Apple’s growth as stagnant, but I see it as an ecosystem of two billion active devices, ready for an upgrade.”

While Apple’s latest quarterly report beat analysts’ expectations, it also revealed its fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales decline. However, Cramer is optimistic about Apple’s growth prospects in major international markets such as India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

He views each new Apple customer as a “lifetime customer” who is likely to purchase more from Apple’s line of products. He also believes that Apple’s strong services revenue compensates for any hardware weaknesses.

Cramer concluded, “Until analysts understand that every person in this world could potentially become an Apple customer with a lifetime value in the thousands, they will never understand why Apple is the winner.”

