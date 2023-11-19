Jim Chanos, the short seller who called Enron’s collapse, is converting hedge fund into a family office

Famous short seller Jim Chanos is converting his hedge fund into a family office.

He will no longer run limited partnerships or offshore funds and will return outside capital to investors, CNBC has learned.

The move comes as the S&P 500 is up nearly 18% year to date and has gained more than 7% in November alone.

Jim Chanos, Chanos & Company, at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha, September 28, 2022.

Scott Millin | cnbc

Well-known short seller Jim Chanos will convert his hedge fund Chanos & Co. into a family office and advisory business, CNBC has learned.

Chanos told CNBC’s Scott Wapner that the investor, best known for betting against Enron before its bankruptcy in 2001, will no longer run limited partnerships or offshore funds and will return outside capital to investors.

Assets managed by Chanos & Co. have declined significantly, to less than $200 million compared with $6 billion in 2008, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the short sellers’ move.

Chanos is moving toward a family office model as the stock market rallies in 2023. The S&P 500 is up nearly 18%, and the broad-market index is up 7.6% in November.

Chanos is notable for shorting Enron a year before its collapse. As recently as January this year, he had also placed a short bet on Tesla, pointing to increasing competition in the electric vehicle market. At the time, he said China was the weakest market for the EV maker.

“You have aversion to capital risk. You have [Chinese automaker] BYD and others are taking massive market share,” Chanos said. “Tesla trades at a premium to companies that are growing faster than China. So if you want to play all this stuff, there’s a lot of ways to do it now.”

Indeed, throughout 2023, Tesla cut prices of its S and

Still, Tesla shares have surged 90% this year as investors flocked to the so-called Magnificent 7 tech stocks.

See the list…

Tesla, year-to-date

Stocks have surged strongly in November on expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in 2024.

Chanos told CNBC last year that investors shouldn’t always rely on the Federal Reserve to bail them out.

“The idea of ​​the Fed and that the Fed will always be there to save my bad investment decisions is not really a sound investment policy to hold on to over the long term,” Chanos said on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” in January 2022.

,CNBC’s Yun Li contributed reporting.

Source: www.cnbc.com