Jim Chalmers welcomes OECD prediction that RBA has reached interest rate peak

The Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, welcomed an OECD estimate that the Reserve Bank may have reached its interest rate peak, but played down the chances of a second consecutive budget surplus by the government.

The OECD, the organization representing rich countries, released an update of its world economic outlook overnight. Its Australian section estimates that the RBA is probably done raising rates for now.

“Projections assume the cash rate will remain at this restrictive level until inflation clearly declines to the target band, with interest rates at 75% between the third quarter of 2024 and the end of 2025,” the report said. A reduction in basis points is expected.”

The RBA raised its cash rate this month to a 12-year high of 4.35% and has its final rates meeting for the year next Tuesday. It will not meet again until February.

According to the ASX’s rate tracker, markets were estimating just a 2% chance of a rate hike next week, and an even slimmer chance of a rate rise next year after October’s consumer price inflation came in weaker than expected.

The OECD report also believes that the federal government’s fiscal policy “will have a small contractionary impact on economic growth in 2024 and 2025”. Chalmers is expected to release updated budget estimates in the second week of December, with the deficit likely to be lower than projected in the May budget after tax receipts and royalties from commodity exports exceeded forecasts.

Chalmers told RN Breakfast on Thursday that the low CPI figures and the OECD forecast showed “we are making some welcome progress in the fight against inflation and this will determine the future directional trajectory of interest rates”.

But he downplayed the prospect of another budget, even though the government’s fiscal position was improving, at least in the short term.

“People should not anticipate that we will print another surplus in that mid-year budget update,” he said. “They should expect to see a really substantial improvement in the bottom line.”

The OECD’s forecasts are in line with many other economists, including the International Monetary Fund, who have predicted economies to avoid recession despite a sharp rise in borrowing costs to stem inflation.

However, price increases are expected to persist in many countries, including Australia, and the unemployment rate is expected to exceed its current level of 3.7%.

“Unemployment rate [in Australia] “Inflation is expected to moderate further, reaching 4.4% by mid-2025,” the OECD said. “Easing global inflationary pressures will moderate inflation, although inflation in some services components is expected to remain elevated throughout 2024.” Is.”

