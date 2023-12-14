Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

When it comes to becoming treasurer, it’s better to be good than lucky.

Peter Costello, without any skill of his own, presided over a period where each budget update projected better figures and saw either a small deficit or a large surplus. Wayne Swan presided without fault at a time when the global financial crisis demolished budget projections.

So Jim Chalmers will feel he has received a lucky Christmas present when MyFo revealed a bigger jump in revenues than expected in the May Budget. This means we will likely see another budget surplus.

More than 60% of the $36.6 billion in increased revenue over the next two years comes from higher company taxes, mostly due to “higher-than-expected mining profits” due to higher commodity prices:

And if you’re worried about all those mining companies paying more taxes, rest assured that estimates for the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) have declined. Company taxes may rise but the PRRT decline tells you everything you need to know about how poorly designed the PRRT is and why the gas companies are laughing.

Policy decisions (whether related to revenue or expenditure) are expected to reduce the budget balance by a cumulative $5.5 billion over the next four years (including the current fiscal year) since the May Budget.

On the other side of the ledger, parameter variations – changes in economic growth estimates, commodity prices, inflation and so on – have added a combined $44 billion to the budget.

So we’re all very rich, right?

not good.

Wednesday’s data was a good reminder that we probably spend too much time worrying about the budget and not enough about the real economy.

Chalmers announced no new measures to ease cost-of-living pressures and suggested the stage-three tax cut was sacrilege because I think he’s a Labor Treasurer who’s had a flat income tax plan all his life. People on $200,000 get a 4.5% ($9,075) tax cut, while people on $67,600 get only a 0.8% ($565) cut.

The number is significant because on Wednesday as the Treasurer was outlining the MyFo numbers, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced that in August, average weekly earnings were up $1,300 – or $67,600 a year.

This means that half of all workers earn less than that amount.

Data show that more than 80% of workers would not benefit from the phase-three tax cut eliminating the 37% tax bracket that applies to those earning between $120,000 and $180,000. Even 75% of men earn less than $117,000.

If average incomes grow at the rate of the last decade, the average income earner will be at $120,000 in 18 years’ time in 2041.

So bracket creep is probably not at the forefront of their minds.

They might be wondering why while average weekly earnings rose 4.2% from $1,248 to $1,300, inflation rose 5.4% last year. So in real terms, average earnings fell 1.1% or $15 per week.

Not everyone was worse off – the decline nationally was mostly driven by a decline in earnings for those living in Western Australia, Victoria and the ACT.

It’s also always worth remembering that average weekly earnings depend heavily on what type of job you do, what industry you work in and (alas) your gender.

Across the board, men earn far more than women. Only among part-time casual workers do men earn less than women.

The data also allows us to calculate the gender pay gap across a variety of measures. The good news is that it is declining, but the average (or median) pay gap is the largest, because men are more likely to work in the highest paying jobs which pushes the average down more for them.

Interestingly, the gender pay gap is smallest at hourly rates. This highlights that the issue of the pay gap is not just the amount women are paid compared to men, but also the number of hours they work. If you are paid the same amount per hour, but someone gets twice as many hours as you, you are not actually earning the “same amount.”

For those years whose 12th results are out this week, I wish I could give you some comfort, but the reality is that yes, your marks do matter, because your income is very strongly linked to your level of education. Hoagy – 90% of workers with no qualifications after high school earn less than $106,000, while 30% of those with a bachelor’s degree earn more than $109,000.

These figures reveal the reality of who is doing well, who is seeing their income growing less than inflation, and most importantly, who will benefit most from the government’s phase-three tax cut in the coming year. This is certainly not the majority of Labour, and not even the ALP base.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com