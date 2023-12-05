Jif parent JM Smucker tops profit expectations on cost cuts, higher prices

(Reuters) – JM Smucker, which owns Jif peanut butter and Dunkin’ pre-made coffee, beat second-quarter profit expectations on Tuesday, helped by higher product pricing and lower input costs.

Shares of the Ohio-based company, which have lost about 30% of their value so far this year, were up 3% in premarket trading.

Despite the higher price, JM Smucker’s packaged jams and jellies found their way into shopping carts as consumers became wary of spending more on eating out.

The company, which owns Folgers Coffee, has seen its margins benefit from falling coffee bean prices and reduced packaging and freight costs.

While prices in the coffee segment have been depressed due to lower raw material costs, the company expects competitive pricing to drive low-single-digit volume growth in the back half of the fiscal year.

JM Smucker’s quarterly gross profit margin expanded to 37.4% from 31.8% a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned profit of $2.59 a share in the quarter ended Oct. 31, beating the LSEG estimate of $2.47 a share.

JM Smucker said brands such as Uncrustables frozen sandwiches, Meow Mix cat food and Café Bustelo coffee have seen sales growth.

The company lowered its annual adjusted profit forecast range to between $9.25 and $9.65 per share following its acquisition of Hostess Brands in September, compared to its previous forecast of $9.45 to $9.85 per share.

JM Smucker agreed to buy Twinkies-maker Hostess Brands in a $5.6 billion deal to expand its brand portfolio in the snacks and consumer packaged foods segments.

JM Smucker’s revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31 was $1.94 billion, while LSEG’s estimate was $1.95 billion.

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry and Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Tasim Zahid)

