JGN continues to innovate with Gaming Guild, ushering in a new era of DeFi and gaming synergy

The Gamik Guild aims to drive substantial new traffic to zkSync by launching a unique launchpad within the ecosystem.

The zkSync ecosystem, with approximately 53 million independent addresses, currently ranks third among the four major Layer 2 solutions. This is a notable difference compared to Optimistic Ethereum (OP) with 420 million independent addresses and Arbitrum with 190 million addresses, which bodes for growth.

Despite zkSync being the most technologically advanced and highly regarded ecosystem in the Layer 2 race, it faced the challenge of losing its first-mover advantage to OP and Arbitrum. Additionally, network activity has been relatively low as a result of zkSync’s delayed token release. However, according to zkSync’s official website, the zkSync internal ecosystem remains vibrant, consisting of over 300 DApps integrated with zkSync.

In this context, the importance of attracting substantial new traffic cannot be underestimated. Anyone who can drive significant traffic to zkSync will undoubtedly become an important component of the ecosystem, and reap substantial financial rewards.

Addressing this challenge, the Gamic Guild, a leading gaming union based in Africa, has created a solution. As the largest Web3 traffic gateway on the African continent, Gammic Guild gives users access to a myriad of games including the popular Axie Infinity for earning opportunities. Recently, Gamik announced its entry into the zkSync ecosystem, introducing an innovative Launchpad.

The impact of Gamik’s substantial traffic can be compared to the success of Yield Guild Games (YGG) during the play-to-earn boom of 2021. YGG, which started with less than 500 players, has grown into a massive guild with 180,000 Twitter followers and 80,000 Discord community members. YGG’s substantial traffic footprint has a significant impact on the success of the projects it is attached to, leading some to suggest that any project associated with YGG will definitely be a good one.

Compared to YGG, Gamic occupies a unique position. Africa, home to a population of 1.5 billion people, is experiencing one of the fastest rates of cryptocurrency adoption globally. Initially, Gamik facilitated the transfer of potential Web2 users to Web3 through its Play-to-Earn services.

However, Gamic’s ambitions extend beyond Africa. With a global perspective, Gamic aims to facilitate integration of African users into cutting-edge Web3 narratives, as well as drive new traffic into the Web3 industry. To achieve this, Gamic has opted to launch its own launchpad within the zkSync ecosystem.

As a result, Gamic stands as the only launchpad platform within the zkSync ecosystem backed by Binance investment, coupled with a substantial traffic base built-in.

From a global perspective, with the end of the US interest rate hike cycle and the impending 2024 Bitcoin halving and Cancan upgrade, as well as zkSync’s upcoming token launch, Gamic has the launchpad to generate significant wealth impact for the entire zkSync ecosystem and its users. is ready. Base.

Across the vast expanse of Africa, local populations are eager to find opportunities that will allow them to make the leap into high-yield work. With the natural demand for traffic in zkSync and the broader Web3 industry, launchpads like Gamic have become darlings of the capital markets, representing the potential of this sector.

With access to Africa, the world’s most promising Web3 growth hub, Gamic secured investment from Binance Labs, LD Capital, Anker, Polygon Studios, Dweb3 and other renowned institutions in May 2022.

As the launchpad of a new generation, Gamik finds itself at the intersection of the hottest Layer 2 narrative and the world’s largest traffic market. When this emerging traffic powerhouse complements zkSync’s extensive user base, Gamic is well-positioned to become the gateway to a new wave of traffic and capital.

Finally, Gamik Guild’s move into the zkSync ecosystem with its Binance-backed Launchpad marks an important development in the ever-evolving landscape of Web3. As the ecosystem matures and global markets adjust to changing economic conditions, Gamic is poised to play a key role in shaping the future of Layer 2 solutions, leveraging its unique position and substantial traffic resources.

Disclaimer: This is a paid press release, BSC.News does not endorse and is not responsible or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products or other material on this page. The project team purchased this advertising article for $400. Readers should do their own research before taking any action related to the company. BSC.News is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

