Jezebel is dead. long live jezebel

On Thursday, November 9, GMG Group CEO Jim Spanfeller announced that he was shutting down women-focused website Jezebel after not finding a buyer. After 16 years, six editors-in-chief, four presidential administrations, tens of thousands of posts, hundreds of Internet nonsense, and at least one gallery of digital depictions of the penises of Walt Disney princes, one of the last remaining giants of the Internet has silenced web feminism. had to go.

Jezebel gave me my first opportunity to become a writer, and so its demise feels especially disappointing, as if one’s childhood home is about to collapse. And while the site’s quiet death is no surprise – private equity douchebags don’t care about the cultural significance of the legacies they destroy – it’s still an incredible loss.

Jezebel was urgent and necessary at its inception in 2007, and has remained urgent and necessary throughout its life. When it launched, mainstream women’s media was largely unchecked as it lied to its audiences about what women should look like, how we should behave, how much we should weigh. Red Book The magazine was photoshopping Faith Hill to make her slim enough for public presentation. Perez Hilton was still using Microsoft Paint to draw semen on paparazzi photos of young actresses. The slippers were above the waist. The bodies were orange. The girls were going wild. Everyone’s mons pubis were centimeters away from being exposed. Jennifer Lopez was the only person who was allowed to keep a butt. It was the heyday of the cool girl, the girl who liked everything boys liked and did everything boys did and said things boys found funny and didn’t complain about it , while she still looked fuckable. Women were encouraged to publicly express a very specific kind of sexual freedom, and were punished when that expression fell short of the male gaze. And everyone was going along with it. Till Jezebel.

Jezebel took over the women’s media nonsense before everyone else did Ms. Bitch And sassy For the web generation. The site faced excessive airbrushing and unattainable beauty standards, the reticence of social media sites to deal with eating disorder-encouraging content, fat-phobic comments from celebrities, unrealistic expectations about “having it all”, powerful men. The idiotic behavior of, racist casting in fashion shows, TV and film, the general sausage fest that used to happen in late night TV writers’ rooms. When the victims of Jezebel’s anger hit back, Jezebel doubled the Internet-enabled speeds.

Jezebel was an important political voice that treated women’s concerns as serious, important issues. In 2006, a year before Jezebel launched, the Supreme Court ruled that Gonzales vs. Carhart, In which newly appointed Justice Samuel Alito joined four other Roman Catholics on the court in upholding the ban on so-called “partial birth abortion” with no exceptions for the woman’s health. I don’t recall seeing any glimpses about this matter in any mainstream women’s media. But after Jezebel’s launch, feminist legal voices rose new York Times’ Linda Greenhouse was no longer the only Cassandra warning the public about the long-standing conservative conspiracy to use the courts to dehumanize American women. Jezebel played a huge role in bringing the ongoing fight for reproductive rights into the mainstream, from TRAP laws in Texas to the “legalized rape” comments that derailed Todd Akin’s Senate campaign, to the Trump administration’s disastrous Supreme Court appointments. From Roe’s death to, and after, the ongoing political empowerment of American women.

When Jezebel was founded, there were other venues for feminist criticism of mass culture and politics, but Jezebel was most eager to engage in cafeteria brawls with it. The site lampooned the things the media told women to hide, and mocked the things the media told us were important. “Blog Jezebel isn’t afraid to fight,” announced in summer 2010 new York Times The headline, along with a photo of then-editor-in-chief Jessica Coen smiling with her hands crossed. A few months later, Coen would hire me as weekend editor.

I have been an active commentator on this site for years, since the 2008 Democratic primary election between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. This site was the only place I found in the entire early aughts wild west of the Internet that featured writing that actually made me laugh without rolling my eyes. I was not being talked down to. It was self-aware, honest, and, as an added bonus, included a lively comments section that encouraged participation. I worked at a bank at the time because I needed health insurance, but I spent most of my so-called job reading and commenting on Jezebel. The comments section was a far better hangout than a bunch of boomer bankers anyway.

This was not wall to wall kum bah. At worst, the comments section can resemble an echo chamber inside a snake pit. It was a welcoming space for a certain type of person — but if you were politically conservative, religious, or a slightly overconfident person with uninformed opinions, commenting on Jezebel would be an unpleasant and possibly short-lived experience. There were some gluttons to be punished, but most of those who could not be hanged were shouted down. During early Jezebel, comment moderators would do something known as “disemvoweling” – removing all voices from a comment that broke the rules. Editors will select the worst comment of the day and put it in a special public post, where commenters can ridicule as appropriate. The site’s staff faced severe criticism for singling out non-public figures for ridicule and offering a reward for retouching photos of Lena Dunham. the trend Photoshoots, attention to physically disgusting stories that some people found funny, and knee-jerk reactions that a cynic could read as anger-fodder.

Groups were formed. Meetings took place. People were involved. People were kept out. The commenting community created its own exoplanet for Jezebel’s actual content, sometimes ganging up on the site’s writers. Every few months, founding editor Anna Holmes would post something asking everyone to calm things down. This will work for a few days.

Once I joined the site as a full-time staff writer, I quit my bank job and moved from Chicago to New York. It was the most stressful and exciting time of my professional life. I was writing five to 10 posts a day, drinking about a half-gallon of coffee when I got home and a half-bottle of white wine when I went out. I wrote furiously, without time to think about what I was doing or what I had done. When I started I didn’t know anything about politics, and by the time I left politics, I was getting invited to White House Christmas parties. I found myself at the center of some really harmful internet shit. I received death threats. I got marriage proposals. I became friendly with pre-Trump Steve Bannon for a while. A few blocks from our Elizabeth Street office, there was a specific bar in Nolita that I personally called “the crying bar.” It was a great place to cry during the workday.

Writing for Jezebel spoiled me, made me better, made me tougher, made me meaner. Some of the things I learned there I had to slowly unlearn and unlearn. But without it, I don’t think I would have ever had the courage to pursue a writing career.

Jezebel’s death means the death of an important incubator for female writing talent. When I was on the site between 2010 and 2015, other names on the masthead included Gia Tolentino, Lindy West, Erin Carman, Kara Brown, Joanna Rothkopf, Dodai Stewart, Emma Carmichael, Anna North, Tracy Egan Morrissey, Katie JM Baker, Anna Were included. Merlon, and many women (and a few men) whose platforms and reputations have grown over the years. The consistency of guest bylines featured on the site would make any publishing house editor swoon. Beyond the masthead, the comments section was secretly brimming with talent — I’ve met dozens of women in prominent jobs in media and entertainment who have confessed that they’ve known me since my days of commenting under a pseudonym, because they too Were there. Jezebel’s fingerprints are everywhere.

A few weeks ago Jezebel’s founding editor Holmes contacted me about an article she was working on. New Yorker A piece, on Jezebel’s legacy, was published unsurprisingly just days before Spanfeller pulled the plug. In it, Holmes writes that she envisioned Jezebel as a place that would have “a lot of personality, humor, edge.” I wanted it to have a mix of wit, cleverness and anger that would get women – many of whom had been taught to believe that ‘feminism’ was a bad word or something to be avoided – thinking critically about gender and race. A model of this should be provided which seems accessible. And entertaining.”

Jezebel was truly a place with a personality – and an unequivocal reflection of the people who created it. And so its legacy, like that of a person, is complex. At times it was messy, fiery, confrontational, disrespectful, quarrelsome, mean, irritable, bitchy, quick to judge. Sometimes a chainsaw was needed in a situation that would have required a scalpel.

However, Jezebel at her best embodied the qualities her audience wanted: she was passionate, funny, fashionable, cool, intimidating, smart, edgy, thoughtful, powerful, curious, generous, brainy, absurd, fed up and , Deep down, there was one. A little hopeful. It emphasized our humanity, but it never asked us to bow to the demand that we be anything more than human. While Jezebel’s now-ubiquitous influence can’t be denied, its demise will leave a void in the media landscape at a time when – in 2023 as it was in 2007 – women could use a break.

