NEW YORK (AP) — Jezebel, the sharp-edged feminist website that gained a passionate and dedicated following at the height of the blogosphere but ended up struggling with its business model, is closing after 16 years, its The parent company made the announcement Thursday.

It is the latest gender-focused media site as the media industry grapples with declining digital advertising, which has also cut into the profitability of major tech companies from Google to Facebook. Bitch Media, which had a print magazine, website and podcast, closed last year after 25 years, citing sustainability. The Washington Post last year added The Lily, its independent publication on gender and identity issues, to its main website.

G/O Media said 23 employees, including Jezebel’s team, would be laid off as part of a restructuring to deal with economic headwinds and a tough digital advertising environment. The New York-based company also announced the departure of G/O Media editorial director Merrill Brown.

Launched in 2007 by Gawker Media, Jezebel had established itself as an influential voice in feminist commentary several years before the explosion of the #Metoo movement, which brought issues of gender and power to the forefront of mainstream media coverage. Was. The website combined sharp commentary on gender politics with edgy pop culture coverage to build an audience seeking an alternative to the frothy fashion magazines that dominated the media landscape targeted at women.

‘Real practical experiences of women’s life’

Kate Cox, program director of the Poynter Leadership Academy for Women in Media, said the website attracted readers because it combined style with serious news and commentary. It covered political issues such as abortion, but received the most attention for its critique of celebrity culture and the fashion industries, which helped make topics such as “body shaming” and “rape culture” part of the national discussion.

“It was completely unprecedented. His mix of pop culture as well as whip-smart writing made it a daily read, Cox said. “It took women’s issues out of a niche brand and embraced the real practical experience of women’s lives. It reflected not only the dynamism, but also the frustration, hard swallows, and cheeky energy that I knew at the time.”

In a recent essay for The New Yorker, Jezebel’s founding editor-in-chief, Anna Holmes, wrote that launching Jezebel was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to create a women’s media website when she was “disillusioned “From the State of America’s Women’s Media.

“I wanted it to have a mix of wit, cleverness, and anger that would make women—many of whom were taught to believe that “feminism” is a bad word or should be avoided—think critically about gender and race. “To provide a model of what felt accessible and entertaining,” Holmes wrote.

He also reflected on Jezebel’s confrontation with social media, which blurred the lines between Jezebel’s content and the public comments of its most devoted followers.

She wrote, “I see Jezebel not as the beginning of the end of the digital-media age but as a moment – ​​a spark – within an ongoing discussion about gender politics.”

Cox said the demise of Jezebel and other feminist publications is a reflection of the challenge of finding a sustainable revenue model for digital media sites, especially mission-driven sites, and not a declining appetite for gender-focused stories. He said the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade has deepened interest in such coverage.

Problems with business model

In a memo to the company, G/0 Media CEO Jim Spanfeller said he made the “very, very difficult decision to suspend publication of Jezebel” after an unsuccessful search for a buyer for the website. The search was initiated, Spanfeller said, because it became clear that the parent company’s “business model and the audiences we serve on our networks were not aligned with Jezebel.”

Cox said that statement indicated the difficulties of attracting advertisers to sites like Jezebel, which attract a loyal audience but also court disputes that scare off mainstream advertisers. She pointed to “The 19th,” a new gender-focused nonprofit newsroom that relies on a mix of membership, philanthropy and corporate underwriting as a potentially successful model.

Jezebel writers blamed the shutdown on “strategic and business ineptitude” at the parent company, and criticized its leadership for failure to discover a business model more suitable for Jezebel’s mission and audience.

“Jezebel’s closure also underscores fundamental flaws in the advertising-supported media model, where concerns about ‘brand safety’ outweigh the biggest, most important stories of the day,” the writers said in a statement released by their union, the WGA. “Limits the monetization of content.” East.

Jezebel became part of the G/0 media portfolio in 2019, along with Gizmodo, Quartz, The Onion, and The Root. Its closure followed years of tension with G/0 leadership.

Jezebel’s interim editor-in-chief Laura Bassett resigned in August, accusing G/O do “For failing to treat its employees with basic human decency.” Jezebel’s current editor-in-chief, Lauren Toussignant, wrote in a Post to X, formerly TwitterOn Thursday he said he was angry and saddened by the shutdown and would have more to say later.

Jezebel’s senior writer, Rich Juzwiak, said that he enjoyed the freedom he got from writing for Jezebel, where he was encouraged to follow his instincts. But he said there is a growing perception that the site and the parent company have misaligned priorities.

“I don’t think it was inevitable,” Juzwiak said of the closing. “It was like, do you even know what you bought?”

Alexandra Olson, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com