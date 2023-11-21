Jewish University of Southern California professor kicked off campus after Hamas says 'killers...must be killed', must teach classes on Zoom

John Strauss, a Jewish economics professor at the University of Southern California, has been kicked off campus for the rest of the semester and told he must teach his classes on Zoom after he appeared in a video describing anti-Israel student protesters as members of Hamas. Were caught. There are murderers who must be killed.

Thousands of people have signed dueling petitions calling for the tenured professor to be dismissed or reinstated, and a free speech group, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, called Mr. Strauss’s expulsion a violation of university policy. Have condemned.

A video from November 9 shows Mr Strauss, 72, being confronted by anti-Israel protesters as he walked slowly away from his demonstration on USC’s Los Angeles campus. During the talk, Mr. Strauss told students, “Hamas are murderers. They are just that. Everyone should be killed, and I hope they all are killed,” as seen in an unedited video posted by Annenberg Media, the university’s student news outlet.

Professor John Strauss. via John Strauss

The exchange came as anti-Israel students took part in “Stop it for Palestine” demonstrations around the world. While passing by the protesters, the economist saw printed lists of Palestinians killed in air strikes, who were left on the ground. He later said that his emphasis on names was unintentional. As he was passing by, a protestor accosted Mr. Strauss, saying, “Shame on you, Professor Strauss. You should be ashamed.” Then Mr. Strauss said that all Hamas murderers should be executed.

Mr Strauss’s comments set off fireworks when anti-Israel groups on campus doctored the video so that the professor was only heard saying “Everyone should be killed, and I hope they Everyone will be killed.” His opponents claimed that he was referring to all Palestinians.

The groups that disseminated the doctored video, USC Graduates for Palestine and the Student Coalition Against Labor Exploitation, first published the video in a joint Instagram post. It was later shared by X, formerly an anti-Israel activist, on Twitter, where it received over 2.1 million views. The manipulated video was also shared by anti-Israel activists, including Black Lives Matter organizer Shaun King, in a post that received more than three million views. Mr King, who has been a harsh critic of Israel, was recently accused of fabricating his role in the hostage release, the New York Post reported.

Following Mr. Strauss’s comments, dueling petitions were created by anti-Israel and pro-Israel organizations, calling for the professor to be dismissed and reinstated. A petition demanding Mr Strauss be sacked for “racist and xenophobic behaviour” has more than 6,200 signatures. A competing petition demanding his reinstatement has 8,100 signatures.

After the confrontation with student protesters, Mr. Strauss was the subject of complaints filed by more than a dozen students and teachers. The economist, who has tenure and is therefore very difficult to fire, was placed on administrative leave and suspended from teaching two of his classes. Shortly thereafter, he was given permission to teach his doctoral classes remotely, followed by his graduate classes on November 13. Yet, by November 14, according to student news outlets, the university removed the professor from administrative leave, but continued to deport him. From campus.

In a statement to the Sun, Mr Strauss said he was “not allowed to come to campus” but was “teaching remotely.”

In an interview with Annenberg Media, the economics professor defended his views and reiterated that his comments were referring to Hamas specifically, not Palestinians in general. “Of course, every one of them mentioned Hamas,” Mr. Strauss said. “Then it was later changed, in the publicly released video, which was heavily doctored, to say that Palestinians should be murdered. And I didn’t say that at all.

“The video that was put out there was doctored by pro-Palestinian students and claims were made that I said things I never meant,” Mr Strauss said. “I have asked the administration and the provost’s office to provide a statement to this effect.”

On Tuesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression issued a statement calling the university’s treatment of the professor illegal. The foundation said on X: “Although some people may find [Dr. Strauss’s] While the expression is offensive, it is fully protected by the University’s commitments. Because USC is legally and ethically bound to honor the promises it makes to its faculty, USC cannot investigate or punish the professor for his speech.

The foundation pointed to USC’s handbook for professors which states they must be “free from institutional censorship or discipline.”

In a statement to the Sun, Alex Griswold, a spokesman for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, said the rules, including the California statute, known as Leonard’s Law, “make it difficult for students at private, non-religious colleges and universities Expands free speech protections. State… This does not apply to the faculty of similar institutions. That being said, Mr. Griswold said, “USC is legally and morally obligated to protect faculty speech based on its own expressed commitments to faculty free expression, which violates the First Amendment’s protections.” Reflects.”

According to his faculty profile, “John Strauss is a recognized expert in the fields of development economics and domestic economics. Strauss is editor-in-chief of the scientific journal, Economic Development and Cultural Change, and was co-editor of the Handbook of Development Economics.

Source: www.nysun.com