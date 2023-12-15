Jewish sitcom ‘blocked’ from airline inflight entertainment

Scene from the comedy Hapless, about a London-based Jewish journalist

British Airways has halted plans to stream a Jewish sitcom on its flights over alleged concerns it could cause a backlash in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

The airline delayed plans to add the comedy series Hapless, which is shown on Netflix and Amazon Prime, to its in-flight entertainment system to avoid any appearance of taking sides in the ongoing conflict.

The satire is based on the misadventures of an eccentric London-based journalist for a fictional Jewish newspaper and has been described as a British version of the American sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm.

British Airways agreed to purchase the first season in August and planned to make it available for passengers to watch for six months from December.

However, the airline pulled the £20,000 deal just days after the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on 7 October.

Writer and director Gary Sinyor was informed of the decision by Spafax Media, an international media specialist appointed by airlines to secure licensing rights to films and television shows for in-flight entertainment.

The award-winning director, who is Jewish, claimed he was told that British Airways did not want to “take sides” in the conflict by screening a six-episode season and wanted to delay the deal until the war ended.

An email sent from Spafax to Mr Signor on October 13, seen by The Telegraph, said: “The BA press office has informed us of material on board and material being booked in relation to Israel/Palestine and the ongoing conflict. Asked to review. His priority is to remain as neutral as possible in these situations.

“As a result we have been asked to remove Hapless from the December line-up, but we are very happy to book it once the conflict is over.”

The filmmaker has since repeatedly challenged the decision, calling it “meaningless”.

Mr Sinyor told The Telegraph: “This series has nothing to do with Israel-Palestine. I mean, other than the fact that Jewish people live in Israel and Israel is a Jewish state, it has nothing to do with it.

“I think what it shows is the fear of being considered pro-Israel because it has Jewish characters in it.”

Spafax, which is owned by British advertising giant WPP, told Mr Signore last week that British Airways is “still reluctant to return to normal programming”.

A British Airways spokesperson said on Friday: “We are proud to offer a wide range of entertainment options for our customers to enjoy. We are constantly reviewing our content and are in the process of planning our 2024 schedule.

Mr Sinyor said it was a “shocking” decision to delay the screening in the first place.

“It’s extremely cautious and if this is reflected in British society I think the Jewish community here will be concerned,” he said.

“I think the Muslim community would also be concerned if they found out that things that have Muslim humor, or have Muslim content or are being made by Muslim filmmakers, are being vetted in this way, even if it’s a Have a temporary veto.”

Spafax Media has been contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com