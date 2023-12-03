Jewish immigrants who shaped modern finance

Dan Shulman is new York Times Best-selling author and journalist. He is the deputy bureau chief of Washington mother jones,

Below, Dan shares five key insights from his new book, The Money Kings: The Epic Story of the Jewish Immigrants Who Transformed Wall Street and Shaped Modern America, Listen to the audio version read by Dan himself in the Next Big Idea app.

1. Immigrant peddlers built some of the country’s most powerful financial firms.

You’re probably familiar with Horatio Alger, the archetype of Above Zero. Well, it’s useful to know that in the late 1800s, Alger lived with Joseph Seligman and tutored the banker’s sons. Alger spent several evenings talking with Seligman and enjoying his incredible (and yes, Alger-like) story.

As a teenager, Seligmann immigrated from Bavaria. At the time, Jews were treated as an inferior class throughout Germany. They were banned from any menial job, often banned from owning property, and placed with restrictions on where they could live. These oppressive conditions drove Joseph, like many other German Jews, to the United States during the 19th century.

Joseph soon found himself in the most popular startup position for Jewish immigrants in the mid-1800s: peddling. The great-grandson of one of the founders of Lehman Brothers called for the promotion of Harvard Business School to Jewish boys. It offered a crash course in business, the English language, and American customs. To be successful, you need to build relationships with customers quickly. You have to be resourceful. Daring.

“Great-grandson of one of Lehman Brothers founders calls for boost to Harvard Business School for Jewish boys.”

Henry Lehmann (the first Lehmann brother to immigrate) also got his start in peddling. The same is true for Marcus Goldman of Goldman Sachs and Abraham Kuhn of Kuhn Loeb. Their companies would become some of the biggest names on Wall Street, but these banking empires were born out of 100-pound rucksacks and overloaded horse-drawn carriages.

The partners of these firms would eventually form very close professional and personal relationships, whose businesses developed in similar ways. Once their founders had made enough capital through hawking, they opened dry goods and clothing firms. Then came the civil war. This required large-scale bond-selling operations on both sides. This accelerated the financialization of American life. After the war, these entrepreneurs quickly realized the opportunities in finance and were already well positioned to make the leap into the banking sector.

Collectively, they will help capitalize on some of America’s most iconic companies. They will finance the rail system. And they will organize some of the first commodity exchanges in the country.

2. The most influential financier of the Gilded Age is not who you think.

JPMorgan is widely considered to be the greatest banker of the Gilded Age – perhaps even the most important financial figure in American history. But his contemporary and rival, Jacob Schiff, could easily claim that title.

Born in Frankfurt, Schiff did not fit the mold of the previous wave of Jewish immigrants. He belonged to a prosperous and distinguished family in the Jewish community of Frankfurt. He arrived in America shortly after the Civil War. Before he turned 20, he co-founded a brokerage. He would soon marry into the Kuhn Loeb banking dynasty and become its most important partner.

Schiff led Kuhn Loeb for nearly 50 years, which eventually merged with Lehman Brothers. These names are not well remembered today, but they once worked alongside Morgan’s firm at the highest levels of American finance.

Schiff helped direct millions, perhaps billions, of dollars in European investment capital into American industry—especially railroads. One of his major tasks was the turnaround and reestablishment of the bankrupt Union Pacific. He was also a banker to corporations such as Westinghouse and Western Union. He played a key role in transforming the United States from an emerging market to an economic superpower.

3. It is because of Jacob Schiff and his associates that a thriving Jewish community exists in America today.

Schiff’s philanthropic legacy transcended his financial influence. Between 1890 and 1920, the Jewish population of the United States grew from 400,000 to 3.4 million. This flood came from Eastern Europe and the Russian Empire. These immigrants were fleeing oppressive living conditions and mob violence targeting Jewish communities.

“He anticipated the immediate needs of the new Jewish arrivals and facilitated their rapid Americanization.”

For years, Schiff and his fellow philanthropic managers—including members of the Goldman, Sachs, Lehman, Seligman, and Warburg families—thwarted native efforts to curb Jewish immigration. To ensure that these new arrivals did not become public charges, Schiff and his colleagues had to take on a greater responsibility of care. He spent millions on job training programs, schools, hospitals, English lessons, and many other services and organizations geared specifically towards the Jewish community. He anticipated the immediate needs of the new Jewish arrivals and facilitated their rapid Americanization.

Many of the organizations founded by Schiff still exist today. If you come from a Jewish family of Russian or Eastern European descent, there’s a good chance that your American story would not have been possible without Schiff.

4. German Jews played a profound role in the development of the modern American economy.

The progressive income tax, the Federal Reserve, the modern IPO—members of German Jewish financial dynasties—played a role in these early developments.

Edwin Seligman was the son of Joseph Seligman, a Columbia economist and banker. He was integral in the effort to ratify the 16th Amendment authorizing the income tax. He was one of the intellectual forefathers of progressive taxation, on which our current tax system is based.

When Paul Warburg of Kuhn Loeb came to America in the early 1900s, we still lacked a central bank. Our currency was inelastic (it did not contract or expand based on demand), which meant frequent financial shocks and bank runs. Warburg led the effort for a central bank. He was one of the architects of the Federal Reserve System and served on its first board.

“Sears and Woolworths were just a sample of the many household-name businesses that grew and flourished as a result of their financial innovation.”

Henry Goldman and Philip Lehman were childhood friends. Together, they formed an alliance between their family firms to underwrite businesses ignored by top investment banks. This included retailers such as Sears and Woolworths.

JPMorgan & Co. and other major companies focused on railroads and industrial establishments, whose stock value was measured by their physical assets. However, Goldman and Lehman believed that intangibles such as future earnings potential and goodwill should be included in stock pricing. He helped pioneer the modern IPO. Sears and Woolworths were just a sample of the many household-name businesses that grew and flourished as a result of their financial innovation.

5. Anti-Semitic myths about Jewish bankers seeking world domination are Henry Ford’s fault.

When a New York Times reporter met Adolf Hitler in 1922, he saw a large portrait of Henry Ford on the wall of his office. A table in the vestibule was strewn with German translations of a book with Ford’s byline. It was titled, International Jewry: The World’s Biggest Problem. The book is a compilation of articles from Ford’s Dearborn Independent newspaper. With Ford’s blessing, the newspaper began an anti-Semitic crusade that lasted seven years and 92 issues.

A frequent target of the newspaper were German-Jewish financiers, whom Ford baselessly blamed for provoking World War I. Week after week, the newspaper amplified the messages and themes of the touchstone of modern anti-Semitism, the fraudulent tract known as the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

Hitler and other Nazi leaders counted Ford as an inspiration. The automaker has played a central role in giving rise to many of the tropes, stereotypes and conspiracy theories that plague Jewish people today. Ford’s anti-Semitism is often portrayed as a footnote to his career, but in fact it was the defining feature of his legacy.

According to a Ford executive, Ford acknowledged the deadly hatred he had instigated. During a screening of a US government film depicting the liberation of a concentration camp, Ford suffered a major stroke and died a few months later. “The virus has spread completely,” the Ford executive said of the industrialist.

The giants of that era paved the way for the modern world in fascinating ways. Once you start looking, you see their imprints all around us.

To hear the audio version read by author Dan Shulman, download the Next Big Idea app today:

Source: nextbigideaclub.com