Chevron’s deal last week to buy Hess for $53 billion gives the US access to one of the hottest prospects in the global resources industry: Guyana’s 11 billion barrels of offshore oil.

When ExxonMobil began exploring Guyana’s waters for oil in 2008, there was little interest in the Latin American country’s potential as a fossil fuel producer. That changed in 2015 when an Exxon-led consortium including Hess and Chinese giant Kanok made a significant discovery. Liza Field, in the 6.6-million-acre Stabroek Block.

The consortium has since made more than 30 important discoveries, the latest announced Thursday. A steady flow of oil production will help sustain Exxon – and now Chevron – in their crude oil businesses for decades.

It should also transform one of the poorest countries in Latin America, home to only 800,000 people. Oil production has gone from zero to 390,000 barrels per day last year. The unusually fast ramp-up could boost output to 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027 – equivalent to about a third of Exxon’s current daily output.

Guyana’s economy grew by a record 62.3 percent last year, the highest rate in the world, as petrodollars flowed in. The IMF expects it to increase by 38 percent in 2023.

Its rise comes as the world plans to move away from fossil fuels, climate campaigners object to the principle of further oil and gas development, and opponents worry about oil companies’ checkered history of operating in poor countries. Is.

Nevertheless, investment from American oil companies looks set to make Guyana one of the last petrostates to emerge from the oil age.

“This is a jewel in the crown of ExxonMobil. This is an important resource. “It fits very well with ExxonMobil’s execution capabilities,” Exxon’s Guyana chairman Alistair Routledge told the Financial Times.

“Obviously the attractive thing for Chevron is that ExxonMobil is operating at a very high level. , , From the first discovery in 2015 to the first oil discovery in 2019. I mean, [it’s] “It is truly unheard of to develop a new resource and in a completely new basin with no existing infrastructure in such a short period of time.”

Wall Street analysts have dubbed the Exxon-led investment in Guyana “the best oil deal in modern history.” It has a low break-even price of $25-$35 per barrel at a time when global oil prices are above $90 per barrel. But the US supermajor and its Guyana project have also been criticized.

The Stabroek block produces high quality light sweet crude oil, with greenhouse gas intensity 30 percent lower than the average for Exxon’s portfolio. But climate campaigners warn that the sheer size of the reserves makes them “carbon bombs” that would accelerate climate change if produced. They are also concerned about the potential damage that offshore drilling could cause to Guyana’s pristine environment.

Others caution that Guyana risks falling victim to the “resource curse”, in which sudden natural resource richness drains other domestic industries and breeds political division and corruption. A bitter dispute over the transfer of power following the 2020 general election underlines the political fragility of a country divided along ethnic lines.

“Millions of people are moving into a country with a small population, so they’re not complaining,” said Tom Mitro, a senior fellow at Columbia University’s Center for Sustainable Investment and a former Chevron manager who helped negotiate its contracts in countries including Angola. Are.” Nigeria and Papua New Guinea.

But he and other experts argue that the production-sharing contract signed with Guyana in 2016 is unnecessarily generous to Exxon, and some say it should be renegotiated.

Friends said, “It was an unusually good deal.”

The government of Guyana now has money for hospitals, housing, transportation, flood management infrastructure and a sovereign wealth fund, which should boost public finances. But record profits earned by Exxon last year and Chevron’s purchase of Hess’s 30 percent stake in the Stabroek block have brought renewed scrutiny to the terms of the contracts.

In that deal, Guyana agreed to split profits 50:50 with the developers it wanted to attract. But three-quarters of the revenue first goes to cover the consortium’s costs. Among other benefits, Guyana also agreed to pay the companies’ income and corporation tax from its share of the profits.

Friends point to the absence of a “ringfencing” clause. Revenue from sites already producing oil – such as the Liza field – is not limited, but can be used to recover costs for exploration at other sites in the block. The IMF expressed “concern” in 2019 that this “could impact the projected flow of government oil revenues”.

Graham Kellas, an analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said ringfencing has drawbacks. ,[Guyana] “Liza may get more money quickly, but the next development will get them money at a slower rate,” he said.

The fiscal conditions are “appropriate,” he said. “The risk was too high. , , High risk, high cost, anything can happen in deep water exploration.

Friends argue that the risks were low because Exxon had already discovered Liza when it signed the deal with Guyana. “From all the evidence, Exxon knew this was going to be a major discovery,” he said.

Tom Sanzillo, director of financial analysis at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, points to potential trouble for Guyana years from now, when production will end and someone will have to pay to shut down the oil infrastructure.

“It’s kind of like musical chairs,” Sanzillo said. “When the music stops, who benefits and who is left without a chair?”

According to Kelas, industry practice typically involves setting up a fund for decommissioning costs, which is taken from oil revenues over the life of the contract. This is not part of Guyana’s 2016 contract.

This is “unusual, but not completely unheard of,” Kelas said, adding that larger companies can afford any costs without setting up a fund.

“But this increases the risk [ExxonMobil] Selling the assets at end of life to a smaller company which then defaults on decommissioning.”

Exxon’s Rutledge defended the contract, saying the terms were competitive for deepwater, marginal development, which had attracted limited interest until recent large discoveries. He said that when Shell left the consortium in 2014, only two companies – Hess and Nuc – responded to 35 letters sent by Exxon looking for partners.

Routledge said returns over the decades-long lifetime of its operations in Guyana could exceed $100 billion. He said there would be no renegotiation of the agreement as “the sanctity of the contract is of utmost importance to investors”.

“Everyone can choose certain things but at the end of the day, it is a collective economic return. , , for an economy [whose current] The national budget is only around $3.5-$4 billion. It’s quite a game changer,” he said.

Guyanese financial analyst Joel Bhagwandin, who has worked with both Exxon and Guyana’s Public Procurement Commission, said that when the deal was first signed it was “heavily criticized” in the country.

But recent government laws that oblige oil companies to procure from Guyanese businesses and citizens for certain services will help spread the benefits across the country’s economy, he said. Exxon said it has spent $1.2 billion with 1,500 local suppliers since 2015.

Guyana is pushing for more favorable terms from future deals and is negotiating a royalty of 10 percent on upcoming contracts, far higher than the 2 percent agreed with the Exxon consortium.

But companies and analysts are not confident the government will rewrite the existing terms, as other Latin American countries such as Chile and Mexico did when they sought greater state control over their lithium reserves.

A representative of the Guyanese government did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, some Guyanese opposing oil development on environmental grounds have recently had some success in court challenges. In May the country’s High Court ordered Exxon to provide an “unlimited guarantee” in the event of any damage caused by an oil spill in the country’s waters.

Exxon is appealing the decision and its costs are limited to a $2 billion guarantee pending a full hearing. Experts have speculated that the original decision could reduce companies’ appetite to invest further in the region.

Former BP lawyer Melinda Janaki, who is fighting against Exxon’s appeal, said the lawsuit was designed to ensure that Exxon would reduce the risks to the environment from its operations and pay for any damages, He described the original contract with Supermajor as “abusive and exploitative”. ,

The court’s original decision was a “surprise,” Rutledge said. “What is important for us is that we follow all the rules, regulations, laws and I believe that if we do that we should not have any significant problems,” he said.

