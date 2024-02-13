JetBlue shares surged before markets opened as activist investor Carl Icahn took a stake in the airline.

FILE – A jet blue jetliner taxis down the runway as a Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Denver International Airport on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Denver. JetBlue shares are rising more than 15% ahead of the market open on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, as activist investor Carl Icahn took a nearly 10% stake in the airline. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Image: The Associated Press

JetBlue shares are rising more than 15% before markets open Tuesday as activist investor Carl Icahn took a nearly 10% stake in the airline.

How to negotiate salary when moving to a new job. your wallet

Icahn, who bought shares in January and February, said in a regulatory filing that he believes JetBlue stock is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity. The stock has declined about 29% in the last year.

They plan to continue negotiations regarding potential representation on JetBlue’s board of directors.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

JetBlue was dealt a major blow last month when a federal judge sided with the Biden administration and blocked JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the $3.8 billion deal would reduce competition. Both airlines have lodged their intention to appeal to the High Court, and a hearing has been set for June.

New York-based JetBlue had argued it needed the deal to grow faster and better compete against larger rivals that dominate the U.S. air-travel market. But soon after the decision, JetBlue told Spirit it could terminate the deal.

JetBlue, the country’s sixth largest airline by revenue, will now have to come up with another growth plan. This will be a workload for CEO Joanna Geraghty. He recently replaced Robin Hayes, who signed the deal.

JetBlue has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, while its larger rivals have returned to healthy profitability. JetBlue has lost more than $2 billion since the beginning of 2020.

Source: qz.com