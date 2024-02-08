JetBlue plane clips another JetBlue plane at Logan International Airport

A JetBlue plane collided with another JetBlue plane early Thursday at Boston’s Logan International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the left winglet of JetBlue Flight 777 struck the right horizontal stabilizer of JetBlue Flight 551, an Airbus A321, at 6:40 a.m. while on the deicing pad at Logan. JetBlue said one plane that was entering the deicing pad came into contact with another JetBlue plane that was at an adjacent deicing pad. The tip of the wing of one aircraft came into contact with the tail of the other aircraft. “I noticed that there was another aircraft also parked in the area, which had to be detected. I’m like, ‘Boy, we’re really close to that plank.’ But I thought they knew what they were doing, and then of course, they collided. It felt like we hit a pothole or something,” said passenger Brian O’Neill. “It was very clear that we were going nowhere fast,” JetBlue said in a statement. Passengers and crew were on board Flight 777, which was en route to Las Vegas, and Flight 551, which was en route to Orlando, at the time of the incident. O’Neill said, “As long as nobody gets hurt, we’ll get out there eventually. The Super Bowl is on Sunday.” No injuries were reported, and both flights were delayed. Video below: The plane’s winglet hits the stabilizer of another jet

A JetBlue plane collided with another JetBlue plane early Thursday at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The left winglet of JetBlue Flight 777 struck the right horizontal stabilizer of JetBlue Flight 551, an Airbus A321, at 6:40 a.m. while on the deicing pad at Logan, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

JetBlue said one plane that was entering the deicing pad came into contact with another JetBlue plane that was at an adjacent deicing pad. The tip of the wing of one aircraft made contact with the tail of the other aircraft.

“I noticed that another aircraft was also parked in the area for de-signing. I’m like, ‘Boy, we’re really close to that plank.’ But I thought they knew what they were doing, and then of course, they collided. It felt like we hit a pothole or something,” said passenger Brian O’Neill. “It was quite clear that we were going nowhere fast.”

Both aircraft were damaged and taken out of service.

“Safety is JetBlue’s priority and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred,” JetBlue said in a statement.

Passengers and crew were on board Flight 777, which was en route to Las Vegas, and Flight 551, which was en route to Orlando, at the time of the incident.

O’Neill said, “As long as nobody gets hurt, we’ll get out there eventually. The Super Bowl is on Sunday.”

No injuries were reported and both flights were delayed.

Source: www.wcvb.com