Jet2 said more customers are coming for package holidays this winter

Jet2 has raised annual profit guidance for the third time in a year, as the travel group’s boss hailed Britons’ winter escape to ‘our Rainy Island’.

The group was boosted by bumper demand for package holiday deals in the winter months, which often offer wide profit margins to travel businesses.

Jet2 raised its guidance for annual group profit before foreign exchange revaluation and tax to between £510 million and £525 million, from £480 million to £520 million.

Jet2 shares jumped 4.52 per cent, or 60.00p, to 1,386.00p on Thursday, having risen more than 7 per cent in the last year.

In charge: Jet2 chief executive, Steve Heapy

The flight and leisure group said ‘hard-earned’ holidays remain a ‘priority’ for its customers. However, it saw an increase in input costs from hotel accommodation.

Jet2 said advance bookings for winter 2023/24 had ‘performed well’, increasing by 17 per cent, while average pricing remained ‘strong’.

The group said sold seat capacity for the warmer months is currently 12.5 percent higher than last year’s 17.2 million.

Package holiday customers increased by 17 per cent during the year, comprising 77 per cent of departing travellers, and this was in line with the previous summer.

The group said advance bookings for its new Liverpool John Lennon Airport base, where flight operations will commence on 28 March 2024, are ‘delightful, reinforcing our view of the meaningful opportunity across Liverpool, Merseyside and the wider region.’ ‘

Jet2 chief executive, Steve Heapy, said: ‘We are pleased with how the 2024 financial year is ending and are encouraged by the strong early bookings for summer 2024.

‘Recognizing that there are many demands on consumer discretionary income, we recognize that our customers cherish their time away from our Rainy Island property and want to be properly looked after during their holidays.

‘As a customer-focused and highly trusted holiday provider, we are confident that they will continue to travel with us to the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and European holiday cities.’

The Group will provide a further update in April and announce its preliminary results for the year ending 31 March 2024 on 11 July 2024, which will include a full outlook for the all-important Summer 2024 trading period.

In November, Jet2 revealed that its average holiday package prices had risen 11 per cent to £855 in the six months to the end of September.

The group saw net ticket revenue from fly-only customers rise 18 per cent to more than £124 during the period, while non-ticket revenue per passenger reached £25.81, up slightly from £25.79 last year.

Jet2’s revenue rose 24 per cent to £4.41 billion in the six months to September 30, while operating profit rose 19 per cent to £617 million.

Late last year, Jet2 increased its interim dividend to shareholders to 4p per share from 3p per share the previous year.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk