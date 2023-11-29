Jessica Pegula joins Forbes 30 Under 30

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula has been included in Forbes’ “30 under 30” for 2024. The magazine annually selects well-known people and innovators spanning 20 industries, showcasing who will lead the next generation of talent.

The 29-year-old American has been highlighted as one of the rising giants in the sports arena along with other young stars such as NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson and world champion sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

After battling injuries early in his career, Pegula has experienced remarkable growth over the years. She rose from year-end No. 62 in 2020 to No. 18 in 2021, and has been in the top 5 of the WTA rankings over the past two seasons.

“I always thought I would finish it, but at the same time, about putting in all the work and finishing it four years later, where my mindset was, I don’t know if I really believed it,” Pegula. Said in his interview with Forbes. “I did, but I didn’t. It’s been a very long journey.”

Pegula won multiple Hologic WTA Tour singles titles in 2023, and won the third and fourth singles titles of her career in Montreal and Seoul, respectively.

Pegula also reached the championship match at this year’s season-ending WTA Finals, and she is the 2023 leader in hard-court match-wins on the tour, with 43 wins on that surface. She has also reached the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slams after reaching the elite eight at the 2023 Wimbledon.

In addition to her accomplishments on the court, Pegula, a Buffalo, NY native, looks to make an impact off the field as well. She has been a member of the WTA Players Council as well as an entrepreneur.

“I would love to know that I helped the game,” Pegula said. “Especially helped the kids. I love tennis, and I think it’s created a lot of opportunities. Even sitting here today, it’s crazy the opportunities it’s created for me .

“hopefully [I’ll] Not just in terms of results, but leave an impression. Whether it’s just helping us get equal pay or helping more kids get rackets in their hands, I think any of those things would be amazing, and I want to give back to the game as much as I can. Am.”

