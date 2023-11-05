Jessica Pegula beats Coco Gauff in All-American WTA final

Coco Gauff’s bid to become the first teenager to win a WTA Finals since 2004 ended in defeat when she was defeated by fellow American and doubles partner Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

Fifth-seeded Pegula needed just an hour to wrap up a 6-2, 6-1 victory over the 19-year-old US Open champion in Cancún, Mexico.

“I managed to do my job at the end of the year,” Pegula told reporters. “I’ve done a good job of coming here and resetting.”

He added, “I found a way to make it work.” “I’m feeling confident going into the final.”

Pegula will face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or second seed Iga Swiatek in the final. That semi-final was suspended after three games on Saturday due to rain and will resume on Sunday, meaning the final has been moved to Monday.

Spectators sitting in the rain during the semi-final between Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff. -Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Sabalenka or Swiatek will face a player in Cancun who has yet to lose a match, reaching the final with a 4-0 record and three of those wins coming against higher-ranked opponents.

Her win over Gauff was her second in three meetings against her compatriot. The 29-year-old played in testing conditions – there was a rain interruption in the second set and a strong wind throughout – better than her opponent, breaking Gauff’s serve six times and making only 11 unforced errors (Gauff made a total of 25 unforced errors. made errors).

According to the WTA, Gauff would have become the first teenager to win the tournament since Maria Sharapova in 2004. 17-year-old Sharapova defeated Serena Williams in the final that year.

“This is probably my biggest final ever,” Pegula said. “It will give me a lot of confidence for next year.”

Gauff and Pegula will be in action again on Sunday and will compete together in doubles for a place in the semi-finals. Their round-robin match against Laura Siegmund and Vera Zvonarva on Friday was suspended after the Americans led 6-3 1-1.

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source