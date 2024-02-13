Feb. 13—DANVILLE — Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh slices and grilled subs, will open in Danville next week.

The sub sandwich shop opened Wednesday, Feb. 21, in front of Meijer at 3655 N. Will open on Vermilion St., Suite A.

Franchise owner Scott Miller will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, February 21 through Sunday, February 25 to support the Children’s Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois, located at the Masonic Temple in Downtown Danville.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through the grassroots effort prior to the opening can contribute a minimum of $3 to the Children’s Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois in lieu of a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“I still remember my first Jersey Mike’s sandwich while attending Purdue University in 2004. Twenty years later, I’m so excited to bring this amazing brand to the Danville area,” Miller said via a press release.

“We are thrilled to not only serve food, but to serve the Danville community on a philanthropic level. We are proud to partner with the Children’s Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois for our grand opening fundraiser and look forward to Look forward to investing in the community,” he said.

Guests can place orders for pickup in-store or through the website or Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery in most areas is available through the Jersey Mike’s app or third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in the Jersey Mike’s app.

According to the company, Jersey Mike’s meat and cheese are sliced ​​on site and piled onto breads baked in the store. Jersey Mike’s fans crave his curry, made with fresh vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped with a mixture of “juice”, red wine vinegar and olive oil. Authentic cheesesteaks grilled fresh.

Jersey Mike’s continues to seek individuals interested in career opportunities.

Restaurant timings are 10 am to 9 pm, seven days a week. This location can be reached at 217-903-0059.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making sub sandwiches and making a difference can be one in the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations across the country have raised more than $110 million for local charities. In 2023, the company’s 13th annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $21 million for more than 200 local charities, according to the company.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves subs on bread with the same recipe it debuted in 1956. Jersey Mike’s passion for giving in local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”

Source