Jersey City sued for awarding cannabis licenses to firm allegedly tied to Jim McGreevey

A licensed cannabis operator has sued Jersey City, claiming officials there illegally granted a license to a rival weed store with business ties to former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, who recently Also announced a comeback bid to become Jersey City mayor.

The Cannabis Place, which also runs a Queens-based licensed marijuana delivery service in New York, was granted a license to operate at 1544 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City in September 2022.

Then last month, the Jersey City Council approved a license for Kushmart to operate across the street at 1521 Kennedy Boulevard, a violation of the prohibition against pot stores located within 600 feet of each other, the suit said. Is.

Under state law, applicants must have a “community partner” to obtain a cannabis license.

Cushmart’s community partner on the project is the NJ Reentry Corporation, headed by Jim McGreevey as its executive director and president.

His group helps ex-convicts train and find jobs — including at budding cannabis shops after New Jersey legalizes recreational weed sales in April 2022.

The Cannabis Place, which also runs a Queens-based licensed marijuana delivery service in New York, was awarded a license to operate at 1544 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City. Jersey City Council has approved Kushmart's license to operate across the street at 1521 Kennedy Boulevard. This approval violates the ban on pottery shops being located within 600 feet of each other.

According to a May 2022 memorandum of understanding signed by McGreevey and Cushmart’s Mindy Oke, in addition to working on the training and employment of formerly incarcerated individuals, Cushmart is to “donate” 1 percent of its net profits to McGreevey’s NJ Reentry Corp. will be.

“I find it interesting how current Jersey City mayoral candidate Jim McGreevey serves as a community partner for an organization seeking a license from the same city. To me, this is a conflict of interest issue. I don’t believe in coincidences,” Cannabis Place CEO Osbert Orduña told The Post.

Orduña said the McGreevey-related licensed pot shop, located about 340 feet from his store, would put him out of business.

McGreevey, a 66-year-old Democrat, announced his return to running for Jersey City mayor earlier this month after being out of politics for nearly 20 years.

She resigned as governor of the Garden State in 2004 after coming clean about a secret extramarital affair with a male employee who was her homeland security adviser.

A licensed cannabis operator has sued Jersey City, claiming officials there illegally granted a license to a rival weed store with business ties to former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey. Ex-New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, who recently announced a comeback bid to become Jersey City mayor.

An opportunity for the former governor to re-enter politics opened up in April, when his hometown mayor, Steven Fulop, announced he would not seek re-election in Jersey City and instead run to replace term-limited Democratic Governor Phil Murphy in 2025. Will take. ,

But McGreevey insisted in a Post Sunday interview that he had no role in Jersey City officials awarding the contract to Cushmart.

“This claim is baseless,” he said.

“Our sole interest is to provide employment and financial support for court-affiliated persons. We have no financial interest in the license,” McGreevey said.

He said NJ Reentry has formed several community partnerships with companies and industries throughout the Garden State to help ex-convicts re-enter the workforce – including its new cannabis sector.

Cushmart's community partner on the project is the NJ Reentry Corporation, headed by Jim McGreevey as its executive director and president. Cannabis Place CEO Osbert Orduña said the licensed pot shop associated with McGreevey, located about 340 feet from his store, will eliminate his business.

McGreevey claimed there is no conflict of interest given that the company he heads is a community partner with the company that sought the cannabis license, Kushmart.

He said there is no conflict – unless he is elected mayor and “that’s a few years away.”

The Jersey City mayoral race will take place in 2025.

Cannabis Place filed its case in New Jersey Superior Court, Hudson County.

It also names Jersey City as defendants along with Cushmart. Kushmart operates a cannabis store in Everett, Wash.

Neither the Jersey City mayor nor Cushmart responded to requests for comment.

