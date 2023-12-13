Jerome Powell will decide on interest rates at the Fed meeting. cnn business

Washington, DC CNN –

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will hold its key interest rate at a 22-year high for the third consecutive time. Central bank officials will also release a new set of economic projections that show inflation falling faster than previously estimated and the possibility of additional rate cuts or more next year.

The Fed’s post-meeting statement may also suggest the central bank is not leaning toward another hike, particularly by eliminating the common “additional policymaking” phrase, though that change could also come at a future meeting. Is.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to pour some cold water on the possibility of a rate cut in a few months and reiterate that more hikes are on the cards. He tried to do this earlier this month.

“Come so far so quickly, [Fed] “Proceeding cautiously, as the risks of less and more tightening become more balanced,” Powell said during a discussion in Atlanta. “It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when the policy might ease.”

But any additional rate increases are not reflected in the futures. Shares rose in Atlanta after Powell’s sharp comments. In fact, investors are already expecting the Fed to cut rates next year, but it is not clear when the rate cuts will start. The market is currently pricing in about a 40% probability of the first rate cut in March.

The Fed lowered its key federal funds rate for two main reasons; Because unemployment is rising due to a weak economy, or simply because there is no reason to keep interest rates high at “restrictive” levels if it is clear that inflation is under control. In the latter scenario, with inflation slowing and rates unchanged at high levels, this would mean that inflation-adjusted, “real” interest rates are rising, disrupting the economy unnecessarily.

The latest economic projections from Fed officials, released in September, showed that they will start lowering interest rates sometime next year. But it is unclear when rate cuts will finally begin and how many times the Fed will cut in 2024. Economists have different estimates regarding rate cuts.

“The Fed remains comfortable that the economy, jobs and inflation are all moving in the right direction, consistent with the current federal funds rate,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told CNN.

“But futures markets are expecting a significant cut from March next year. “This is probably overly aggressive from the Fed’s perspective, so Powell may try to guide markets to a less aggressive rate cut next year,” he said.

Whether a worsening economy or inflation debacle will lead to a rate cut next year is anyone’s guess.

And since the market is already sending clear signals on a rate cut, Fed officials are likely to discuss it during their ongoing policy meeting that started on Tuesday.

“Powell will be asked whether or not he discussed a rate cut at this meeting, and that will be one of the hardest things for him,” KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk told CNN.

“We will look at it in minutes, but if he has done it then he has to accept it. He’s very good at controlling things ahead of time, so my guess is he said he’ll hold off on any discussion of a rate cut until January,” he added.

This is not just talk of Powell’s rate cuts.

“I’m not thinking at all about a rate cut right now,” San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told a German newspaper last month. “I’m thinking about whether we have enough tightening in the system and whether we are restrictive enough to restore price stability.”

Inflation remains a thorny problem for the Fed.

Price gains slowed slightly in November as underlying inflation pressures persisted, according to the Labor Department’s latest consumer price index released Tuesday.

The CPI rose 3.1% in November from a year earlier, slightly slower than October’s 3.2% rise and still above the Fed’s 2% target. Meanwhile, the main measure excluding volatile food and energy prices rose 4% in the 12 months ending November, the same as in October.

Still, the latest CPI shows a substantial improvement compared to reaching a four-decade high in June 2022. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge has shown similarly steady progress over the past year.

The final phase of the Fed’s inflation battle could be the toughest yet, likely requiring further cooling of the economy, and Powell and other Fed officials have said the same.

The pace of economic growth has already slowed dramatically in the third quarter.

The Atlanta Fed is currently projecting fourth quarter gross domestic product to register an annualized 1.2% rate, a sharp decline from the third quarter’s red-hot 5.2% rate.

The job market has also slowed significantly, at least compared to the strong years of 2021 and 2022. Employers added 199,000 jobs in November as the unemployment rate fell to 3.7% that month. This is above the minimum number of monthly job gains – about between 70,000 and 100,000 – needed to sustain population growth.

Overall, the US economy has remained resilient, avoiding recession so far, instead fueling even more expectations that the Fed could make a soft landing – a situation in which inflation slows without a sharp increase in unemployment.

But a soft landing is still not guaranteed.

“If you look at the three-month or six-month average, we’re seeing evidence that the economy has already essentially gotten a soft landing,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, told CNN. “The key question now is whether there is a long and stable enough runway until 2024 where we can avoid that long-feared recession.”

Source: amp.cnn.com