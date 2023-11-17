Jeremy Hunt says now is the time for growth as he hints at tax cuts

Jeremy Hunt has given his strongest hint yet that he will unveil tax cuts in his autumn statement as he looks to cut inheritances and businesses while squeezing billions in profits.

Ahead of Wednesday’s fiscal announcement, the Chancellor said now was “a turning point for the economy” and “this is the time” for growth.

But he argued there was a need to “reform our welfare system” as he said the “priority” for the autumn statement was to help companies.

Mr Hunt is also considering reducing inheritance tax, which is sure to draw criticism for favoring the wealthy while others struggle with the high cost of living.

(PA Graphics)

Conservative former chancellor Lord Clarke said the move might appease Tory right-wing MPs who are demanding tax cuts as the party trails Labor by more than 20 points in the polls, but others would find it “appalling”.

In a hint that he would go through with the tax cuts next week, Mr Hunt told The Telegraph: “Without pre-empting the decisions that the Prime Minister and I have taken, this is an autumn statement for growth. “This is a turning point for the economy.”

He said the country had undergone a “massive transformation” after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fulfilled his pledge this week to halve inflation.

Asked if now was the time for economic growth, Mr Hunt said: “Yes, absolutely. In this moment. As a country we have to step up to this and I think we’ve got a big, big opportunity.”

He said: “The big message on tax cuts is that there is a way to reduce the tax burden and a Conservative government will take that path.”

Ministers usually use the September figure to account for inflation when increasing working-age benefits, which would mean a rise of 6.7%.

But Mr Hunt has not ruled out using the much lower October figure of 4.6%.

Asked about the possible move in an interview with the BBC during a manufacturer’s visit, the Chancellor said: “We will always be a compassionate Conservative government, but part of how we make our economy successful is making sure “So that companies like this company can be found.” The staff they need.

“There are about a million vacancies across the economy, so we need to reform our welfare system.”

Sources said a decision on the figures is yet to be taken.

Ministers have already announced a new welfare action amid efforts to get people back to work under a tough restrictions plan.

Free prescriptions and legal aid will be stopped for benefit claimants who are deemed fit to work and do not seek employment.

There are expectations that the final forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility will leave Mr Hunt with more “fiscal headroom” than expected for tax cuts when he receives them on Friday.

The Chancellor said during a visit to the ITM power manufacturer in Sheffield that he wanted any tax cuts he made to be focused on companies.

“You’ll have to wait and see in terms of tax cuts, but I would say the priority is to help businesses like this succeed,” he told the BBC.

Options for cutting inheritance tax – which is charged at 40% on estates over £325,000, with an additional £175,000 for a main residence passed to direct descendants – include reducing it by 50%, 30% or 20%. Doing is involved. many times.

The Tories are said to be considering scrapping it altogether as an election manifesto next year, which could cost £7 billion a year in the short term.

However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that the tax increases could amount to more than £15 billion by 2033.

Lord Clarke (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lord Clarke told Times Radio: “Well, this is not the tax cut I would choose. In fact, I’m not sure he has any scope for tax cuts.

“And the choice of inheritance tax at the present time may appeal to the conservative right, but it leaves them open to the most appalling criticisms at a time when inflation and the state of affairs are making poor people very vulnerable indeed in this country, Giving tax relief to those families who are fortunate enough that their members have capital over the threshold through inheritance tax and they pay no significant amount of inheritance tax.

“And I’m not sure the economic and financial situation of the country justifies it.”

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he would wait to see what was in the autumn statement before commenting on any plans to cut inheritance tax.

“We will have to wait to see what the government says in its autumn statement. I want to see a serious plan for growth,” he told broadcasters during a visit to Scotland.

Elsewhere in a Telegraph interview, Mr Hunt insisted he would stand as an MP in the next election, despite speculation he might step down.

The Liberal Democrats are eyeing the Surrey seat on which they will contest.

“I know this is the fight of my life, but I am ready for that fight. And I am confident that I will be back in Parliament after the next elections,” he said.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com