Jeremy Hunt cuts National Insurance in autumn statement for growth

Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday vowed to “reward” workers by cutting business and personal taxes to fuel economic growth ahead of a possible election next year.

Presenting her Autumn Statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer promised to accelerate growth after the Bank of England predicted barely any expansion in GDP for 2024 and 2025.

“Our plan for the British economy is working, but the job is not done,” he told the House of Commons, promising “110 different growth measures” in his package.

The main measure was a cut in national insurance for 27 million working people, from 12 per cent to 10 per cent, effective from January.

“In today’s Autumn Statement for growth, our choice is not bigger government, higher spending and higher taxes because we know that leads to less growth, not more. Instead we reduce debt, cut taxes and reward work,” the Chancellor said.

The moves were part of Mr Hunt and Rishi Sunak’s growth strategy ahead of next year’s general election, and signaled a sharp shift in their priority to reducing inflation despite warnings that prices would remain under pressure.

Before the Chancellor’s statement, the Prime Minister told MPs that he had halved inflation, grown the economy and reduced the debt, adding: “This is a Conservative government that is working for this country.”

But Labor accused the Tories of trying to “fool” working people with a “crazy” autumn statement, arguing that many are still too prepared for the short-lived free-market experiment of Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwartang. Still struggling after a year. ,

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves responding to the Autumn Statement on Wednesday afternoon (PA)

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “They know what has been announced today has more to do with the skepticism of a party desperate to hang on to power than the real priorities of this high-tax, low-growth Conservative government. “

Mr Hunt introduced huge tax breaks to encourage companies to invest more in new plant and machinery, and exempted business rates for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses.

Around two million self-employed workers will also benefit from a separate cut to National Insurance.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that with the new measures, the economy will grow by 0.6 percent this year and 0.7 percent in 2024, which is slightly more optimistic than the BOE earlier this month.

The Chancellor saw his “fiscal headroom” almost quadruple from £6.5 billion in March, as Treasury revenues are seen rising, partly due to higher inflation than expected due to higher-than-expected pay rises. Due to tax limitation restrictions.

Today’s Evening Standard Home Page (Evening Standard)

But the extra billions being pumped into the economy threaten to put upward pressure on inflation, which BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has warned could fall more slowly than markets expect.

Inflation is expected to be around 2.8 per cent at the end of 2024 and around two per cent next year, with Mr Sunak keeping his pledge to halve it this year after falling from 10.7 per cent in January. It increased to 4.6 percent in October.

Mr Hunt said, “I would not take a risk with inflation and the OBR confirms that the measures I have taken today will keep inflation down next year.”

The National Living Wage will rise by almost 10 per cent in April, from £10.42 to £11.44 an hour, with the new rate applying not only to those aged 23 or over, but also to 21- and 22-year-olds.

More than one million people with long-term health problems, disabilities or long-term unemployment will be encouraged to find and stay in jobs under a £2.5 billion “Back to Work Plan”.

This will include more support for individuals to find suitable posts, including more mental health support.

“And if they choose not to engage in the work search process for six months, we will close their case and stop their benefits,” Mr Hunt said.

The Chancellor made permanent a “full expensing” system for businesses, which allows companies to deduct spending on plant, machinery and IT equipment from profits, which he described as “the biggest business tax cut in modern British history”. Billed as £11 billion.

In a move which could benefit London, the cap on Local Housing Allowance was lifted.

But no immediate changes were announced on inheritance tax or stamp duty.

Alcohol duty was frozen until August 1, but the tax on hand-rolled tobacco was increased by an extra 10 per cent after Mr Sunak vowed to gradually outlaw smoking.

The country’s debt was expected to reach the lower to middle 90 percent of GDP in the coming years and decline over time to meet the government’s fiscal constraints.

Lending as a percentage of GDP was scheduled to fall from about 4.5 percent in 2023/24 to gradually near one percent by 2028/29.

The Chancellor respected the so-called “triple lock”, meaning the state pension will increase total average earnings by 8.5 per cent in April to £221.20 a week.

The working-age benefit was also increased to 6.7 per cent in line with September inflation figures, rather than 4.6 per cent in October, which Mr Hunt said was “vital support for those on the lowest incomes”.

Some economists estimate that the Treasury will receive an additional £10 billion from “fiscal pressure” next year, with a range of personal tax thresholds set to remain constant until 2027/2028.

According to the Resolution Foundation, every 1p cut in National Insurance for the employed and self-employed would cost around £5 billion a year.

The changes announced on Wednesday were initially expected to rein in the increase in the tax burden, which was set to rise by the most in 70 years.

Debt interest payments are costing billions more following huge extra borrowing during the Covid pandemic and the impact of Putin’s Ukraine war.

But some experts said Mr Hunt’s key measure on national insurance was misleading.

Dr. Arun Advani, associate professor of economics at the University of Warwick, argued, “It is an exaggeration to call this a national insurance cut.”

“The key rate has fallen, but the impact of inflation means many more people are paying it than expected when Rishi Sunak decided to freeze the cap as chancellor,” he said.

“It’s a redistribution of who pays National Insurance, so that those on lower-middle incomes pay more, and those on higher incomes pay less.”

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com