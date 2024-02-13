Jennifer Lopez Finances Her New Prime Video Original Film: "Everybody Thought I Was Crazy"

Jennifer Lopez accepted a big challenge This is me… now: a love story, a “narrative-driven, cinematic original” film that will arrive on Prime Video this week. It wasn’t the singing, acting or complicated choreography featured in the 65-minute musical, because the multihyphenate can do it all in her sleep. The real hurdle arose when the money went missing and Lopez opted to open his wallet to pay for the whole thing.

“When I said I would do it everyone thought I was crazy. We had financing, and then it ran out. They backed out at the last minute, and then there was that moment when you say, ‘Okay, do we just make a video or do we go ahead and do this thing?’” the 54-year-old entertainer said in an interview. explained while sitting down with her Nuyorican prods at the Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. Producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

They went full steam ahead, although Goldsmith-Thomas admitted she was scared when the penny dropped. “But I believe in him a lot. She was open to notes from anyone. She understood that she had to do it. She understood that raising money for your thing is a fool’s errand, and yet sometimes the fool is the genius because you’re listening to your heart, and that’s exactly her heart.”

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story With her first studio album in a decade releasing on February 16 on Prime Video. It stars Jane Fonda, Trevor Noah, Fat Joe, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Kim Petras. Another thing making headlines comes from Lopez’s real-life husband, Ben Affleck, and below he explains hollywood reporter The strategy behind her role came from a script based on an original story by Lopez, the film’s directors Dave Meyers and Chris Schaefer, which they co-wrote with Matt Walton.

from still This Is Me… Now: A Love Story

Courtesy of Prime

Where did the idea come from?

lopez Obviously, once the album was ready. i did This is me…again 20 years ago and never thought this would happen this is me now, It captures the moment when I first experienced this kind of love and when I got my second chance to do it, I was so inspired to go into the studio and make this record. When it was completed, which took a few months, I said, “Wow, this is a very special, magical moment right now.” I didn’t think it was right to throw a video and do the usual thing. I really wanted to do something different with it. I called Dave Meyers, we sat down together and I played him some music. He says I also sang some music for him.

I told him I made this album 20 years ago, and now here we are, and he said, “That’s the story. The story you just told me is the same story.” I told them I didn’t want to tell Ben and my story because people know that story. I wanted to do something different. So we started working on how to do it in a life-like visual way through singing, dancing and being funny.

from still This Is Me… Now: A Love Story Introducing Lopez to a Love Addicts Anonymous meeting. Courtesy of Prime

I’m glad you said funny, because it has a sense of humor. Why was that important?

lopez Because life is fun. The greatest heartbreaking moments in life are those when you are crying and laughing at the same time. For me, life is really fun. Maybe that’s why I love romantic comedies – not that it’s close to romantic comedies, but for me those are the moments in life that show you how important it is to be able to laugh at yourself. You have to do that, because sometimes the things you find yourself in or what you go through are absurd. You think, “I never thought I would become this person. How did this happen?” It’s crazy, but also heartbreaking. The reality of life is something I really wanted to put out there. It all kind of fits in an organic way.

goldsmith-thomas Comedy and tragedy. And she was forced to do so. She was helpless. I’d never known anyone like that, never seen anyone like that, and as his partner and his friend all you could do was hold on.

from still This Is Me… Now: A Love Story In a moment inspired by Lopez’s love of film music Singing in the rain.

Courtesy of Prime

And help him bring it to life. It’s a productive challenge and I admire its accomplishment. It also looks expensive. Not that I expect you to answer this, but how much did it cost?

goldsmith-thomas It’s true, that’s what I did, I stuck to it. it all came to light [with the help] Our extraordinary filmmaker, Dave Meyers, is a visual artist. I mean, this was Jennifer’s perspective and it was difficult to understand. it was difficult. Originally it was set up and then people didn’t really understand what it was because it was building and improving with Dave in his mind.

lopez Like he said, [Nathan Scherrer of Freenjoy] Who helped us prepare it, we went over budget. In that sense it was a challenging project. It’s as if there could never be enough money for the project. We didn’t have unlimited funding from any studio. It was a very independent project that I was financing myself. So it was very challenging creatively.

goldsmith-thomas Underline that she was financing.

lopez When I said I would do it, everyone thought I was crazy. We had financing, and then it ran out. They backed out at the last minute, and then there was that moment when you say, “Okay, do we just make a video or do we go ahead and do this thing?” Elaine and I talked about it. We talked about whether or not I would do that or I would just make two videos and go the normal route. I decided I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to see through this vision.

goldsmith-thomas The songs started bursting out of him and it was amazing to see everything that was happening and he had to do it. I panicked when the money fell. So it became my job to see it. “Do we really need that scene?” It wasn’t less creative and more financial, but I believe in him a lot. She was open to notes from anyone. She understood that she had to do it. She understood that raising money for your thing is a fool’s errand, and yet sometimes the fool is the genius because you’re listening to your heart, and that’s exactly her heart.

from still This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, Courtesy of Prime

Let’s go back to comedy. I want to ask about the cameos – everyone from Jane Fonda to Trevor Noah – and Mr. Lex Stone, who is played by your husband Ben Affleck.

lopez When you’re doing this kind of surreal magical odyssey, you can have a lot of creative license. There were different ideas that we wanted to incorporate into this piece and make people understand what it really means? What I wanted to put in there was a kind of Greek chorus. We have this protagonist who is a hopeless romantic, and there are people in her life who are commenting – her friends, her family, and then everyone else like coworkers, and in my case, it might be the media. It’s not that they’re not on your side, they’re actually on your side, but they have an opinion.

Then there’s this idea that when you truly love someone, they are always a part of you. They have a presence even when you move forward. You may never be together but they are a part of you. This story wasn’t about Ben and I. It was about a hopeless romantic journey through life in search of love. But there was a presence and how did we get that presence from this person? That was the heartbreaking incident that we talk about in the beginning. And so we came up with this tool from this guy [Lex Stone, a television anchor] Who had a presence in the background, but not actually in their lives.

from still This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, Courtesy of Prime

After notable success at the box office, you’ve found success in streaming and are back in business with streamers This Is Me… Now: A Love Story For Prime Video and upcoming Atlas For Netflix. How are you seeing the Hollywood landscape at the moment with new projects getting off the ground?

goldsmith-thomas You have to be a bit of an architect. You have to allow things to prompt you. You have to understand what the business is and not so much yearn for what it was. You have to be able to move around. It’s embarrassing to say this to her face, but Jennifer is a generous, brilliantly creative actor and filmmaker and I love working with her. We talk five times a day. We update each other on everything. When one of us is excited we get excited. We agree, we disagree. We have the utmost respect and really try to put diversity first in the people we work with, the people we hire, and what we try to enhance. It’s inspiring and it’s fun. as long as you’re having fun,

Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Jennifer Lopez Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Source: www.bing.com