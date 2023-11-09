Jeffrey Katzenberg: AI will drastically cut the number of workers required to make animated films

DreamWorks founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has predicted that generative artificial intelligence will cut the cost of animated films by 90 percent, as the technology is set to cause serious disruption in the media and entertainment sector.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Summit in Singapore on Thursday, a session that was streamed online, Katzenberg said AI is a tool that will be adopted by creative people.

“If you look at the historical perspective of when we moved from a pen, to a paintbrush, to a printing press, to a still camera, to a movie camera; These are things that have expanded creativity and storytelling of all kinds in extraordinary ways, Katzenberg said, and we’ve seen how it’s continued to evolve. “It’s been explosive over the last 10 years. I think if you look at what the advent of digital technology has done to media over the last 10 years, what will happen in the next 10 years will be 10 times, literally, by a huge factor.

Indeed, Katzenberg stated that “I don’t know of an industry that would be more influenced by media and any aspect of entertainment and creation.”

In this regard, the veteran studio executive says that this will dramatically reduce the cost of animated films, estimating that costs could drop by as much as 90 percent. DreamWorks Animation has produced films such as shrek franchise, and how to Train Your Dragon,

He said, “I think on the one hand, it will be disruptive and consume things that are very inaccessible to artists and storytellers today.” “In the good old days when I made an animated film, it took 500 artists five years to make a world-class animated film. I think it will not take even 10 percent. “Really, I don’t think it will even take 10 percent three years from now.”

However, the ideas for those projects won’t come from AI, he said.

“In my opinion, I think it’s still going to come from creativity, from individual creativity,” Katzenberg said.

