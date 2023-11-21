Jeff Zucker's Abu Dhabi-backed fund recently agreed a loan deal that will let it acquire the prestigious London newspapers Telegraph and Spectator magazine.

Redbird IMI has agreed a loan package with the Barclay family that will let it take control of the Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine, a prospect that has caused concern among Conservative MPs because of the fund’s ties to Abu Dhabi.

The media investment vehicle, which is a joint venture between Redbird Capital Partners and UAE-based International Media Investments, said in a statement on Monday that it had agreed to lend £600 million ($750 million) to the Barclay family, Which was safe. Politically influential titles.

“Under the terms of this agreement, Redbird IMI has the option to convert the debt secured against Telegraph and Spectator into equity, and intends to exercise this option at the earliest opportunity,” the investment vehicle said in a statement.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC also seized the Telegraph titles, along with Spectator magazine, from the Barclay family in June to recover loans, remove Barclay family members from their directorships and place the businesses in receivership. The Redbird IMI loan will help the Barclay family pay off the debt owed to Lloyds.

Separately, IMI will lend an additional £600 million to the Barclay family’s other businesses and commercial interests. According to a spokesperson for Redbird IMI, IMI is a private investment vehicle for Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose statement emphasized that IMI’s participation will be passive.

“Following the transfer of ownership, RedBird Capital, led by Jeff Zucker, Chief Executive of RedBird IMI, will solely assume management and operational responsibility for the titles,” the statement said, referring to the former CNN chairman. “International media investment will only be a passive investor.”

Still, Redbird IMI’s statement may raise concerns among Conservative MPs, who are pressing the UK government to investigate the UAE’s involvement. Lawmakers have described any potential influence of the UAE royal family on the Telegraph as a “threat to our national security”, citing its record on press freedom and positions on Israel.

The possibility of foreign influence over the title has already raised concerns among senior ministers including Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

“Any transfer of ownership will of course be subject to regulatory review,” Redbird IMI said in its statement, adding that Redbird IMI pledged to retain the publications’ existing editorial team. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the government and regulator.”

Even before that, Britain’s Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser can issue a so-called public interest interference notice. This will trigger a study of the deal by British regulators. If she wants, she can even stop the transaction if this happens. The antitrust watchdog – the CMA – and media regulator Ofcom will report findings on antitrust and media issues, respectively, to inform Fraser’s final decision, allowing her to approve the deal, block it, or impose conditions. .

