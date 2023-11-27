Jeff Bezos was an early investor in Google — a move that could make him a billionaire outside of Amazon. He took a gamble because he believed in the founders: ‘I fell in love with Larry and Sergey’

When most people think of Jeff Bezos, they think of Amazon.com Inc. And let’s think about its origin story: starting out in a garage with a loan from your parents.

But there’s another, lesser known part of Bezos’ journey. Before Amazon started, Bezos made a smart investment that could make him a billionaire outside of Amazon.

In 1998, four years after launching Amazon, Bezos invested in a small search engine startup operating out of a garage in Menlo Park, California. Two Stanford Ph.D. This startup is nurtured by the genius of Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Student, it was Google.

Bezos’ investment was not just a financial gamble; It was a bet on foresight and innovation. He contributed $250,000 to Google during a $1 million follow-on investment round. The decision was driven not by extensive business plans or projections but by intuitive confidence in the people behind the venture. “I fell in love with Larry and Sergey,” Bezos said in an interview with Ken Auletta, author of the book “Googled: The End of the World as We Know It.” His investment choices reflect deep resonance with his customer-centric approach, a philosophy he championed at Amazon.

There were three key principles underlying his investment decisions. First, Bezos embraced long-term thinking. Despite Google’s tremendous growth, it took six years for its investments to materialize in any liquidity event. This highlights the often overlooked patience required in venture investing.

Second, Bezos’s timing was impeccable. After adjusting for stock splits, he got involved early at a price of 8 cents per share.

Ultimately, they invested in people by choosing Google despite the existence of more established competitors like Yahoo! And Alta Vista. This decision was not just about the potential of a business model but about trusting the capabilities and vision of Page and Brin.

When Google went public in 2004, a $250,000 investment at the time of the initial public offering (IPO) turned into 3.3 million shares of Google stock worth more than $280 million. If Bezos had kept these shares, given the current price of Google stock, they would represent an investment of more than $1.5 billion. It is reported that Bezos no longer has this stake. If they had held on, the value would have been about $4.8 billion, a gain of nearly 20,000% in just two decades.

Bezos’ investment in Google, along with his Amazon venture, shows the impact of giving early backing to startups. Today, platforms like StartEngine allow everyone to harness this potential. Investing in startups is more than a financial decision; It is a gateway to being part of innovative ideas that can shape the future. Imagine you’re searching for the next Amazon or Google. This makes startup investing an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to contribute and grow alongside emerging leaders in technology and business.

