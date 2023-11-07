Jeff Bezos should be honest about moving to Florida

The Amazon founder announced he’s moving to Miami – apparently to be closer to his parents. Cooper Neal—Getty Images

Good morning.

A quick news quiz: Why is Jeff Bezos moving from Washington state to Florida?

Before you answer, here’s some context. In March, the Washington Supreme Court upheld the state’s 7% tax on capital gains over $250,000. And where is Bezos’s estimated $160 billion fortune currently? Mostly in unrealized capital gains in Amazon stock. Florida does not tax capital gains. And by the way, Washington also has an estate tax that goes from 10% to 20% on estates over $2.19 million. Florida does not. Estimated savings for the Bezos estate: $32 billion.

Back to quiz. Discussing the move, Bezos said:

1. He loves Miami;

2. He wants to be closer to his parents, who have recently moved there; And

3. Blue Origin operations are “rapidly shifting to Cape Canaveral.”

And tax? no mention.

Now let’s be clear, there is nothing wrong with Bezos changing states to lower his taxes. A lot of people do. I’m from Greenwich, Conn. I live in Florida, and a large percentage of my neighbors also “live” in Florida these days to avoid this state’s 12% tax on assets over $12.92 million. If you’re a hedge fund multi-millionaire or billionaire, you don’t want to die in Connecticut or Washington.

But in a world where trust is lacking, wouldn’t it be better if Bezos simply acknowledged that taxes are a factor? I think so too. You can read more here. Other news below.

alan murray

@alansmurray

[email protected]

news headlines

Bumble CEO resigns

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd is stepping down as CEO of the dating app. Slack CEO Lydian Jones will now run the company, as Wolf Herd becomes executive chairman. wolf herd tells Luck’Emma Hinchliffe said she now wants to tackle the loneliness epidemic and internet toxicity: “I’m really looking at the future of love and relationships,” she says. Luck

Disney has a new CFO

The Walt Disney Company has a new chief financial officer: Hugh Johnston, PepsiCo’s vice president and CFO. Disney CEO Bob Iger called Johnson “one of America’s best CFOs”. Disney is gearing up for a new battle with Trian Fund Management’s Nelson Peltz, and Johnson helped PepsiCo fight off the activist investor during his time at the consumer goods giant. bloomberg

hybrid work discipline

Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom, an expert on remote work, believes the debate over working from home is “practically” settled as employees continue to live away from the office. Bloom argues that having employees switch between time in groups and time alone – hence, hybrid work – is best for fostering creativity. But it requires “discipline,” he says: If a company agrees that employees need to come in on a certain day, then everyone needs to come in. Luck

around the watercooler

TikTok is eliminating its $2 billion Creator Fund, which paid out money to viral stars for Alexandra Sternlicht’s hit short videos.

The housing market is starting to crack – sellers are cutting prices to record levels because ‘you can no longer set a price based on location’ By Sydney Lakes

Wall Street veterans Larry Fink and Jamie Dimon say ‘rising fear and low expectations’ making recession more likely By Chloe Taylor

By Prarthana Prakash LVMH launches sunglasses deal targeting entry-level shoppers as luxury spending slows

Taylor Swift’s latest masterstroke is a blockbuster re-recording of her breakthrough pop album — and it could reshape the music industry as we know it By Alicia Adamczyk.

TeaTheir edition of CEO Daily was curated by Nicholas Gordon.

Source: fortune.com