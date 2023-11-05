Jeff Bezos sets foot in Florida and stirs up tax debate

Jeff Bezos could avoid taxes by moving to Florida, no matter the reason Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos announced this week that he is moving back to Miami from Seattle, where he attended high school. In doing so, he sparked a heated debate about state taxes — though he never mentioned them when announcing his decision on Instagram Thursday.

Instead the Amazon founder, who has an estimated net worth of $162 billion, expressed his love for Miami and his desire to be near his parents, who recently moved back there. He also noted that operations of his space venture, Blue Origin, are “rapidly shifting toward Cape Canaveral,” about 200 miles to the north.

But his post, inevitably, sparked speculation about state taxes and how much of a role he played in the decision. In March, Washington’s Supreme Court, after years of legal challenges by Republicans, upheld a 7% tax on capital gains over $250,000. In contrast, Florida has no capital gains tax.

Meanwhile in Washington the estate tax applies to assets worth more than $2.19 million (a modest figure in the Bezos universe) and goes from 10% to 20%. There is no property tax in Florida.

In an opinion piece on Bloomberg, columnist Jonathan Levin argued that the billionaire’s move “seems largely personal” and “is not a repudiation of tax policy in Washington state, nor a signal that Florida created a policy prescription for others. is to follow,” admitting that “most of us have difficulty believing that billionaires can have it so easy.”

He also acknowledged that the capital gains tax “had a big impact on Bezos, who has sold billions of Amazon.com shares over the past few years.”

And in a comment below the column asking why there was no mention of Washington’s estate tax and Florida’s tax reduction, the poster argued that the move could allow the Bezos estate to avoid paying $32 billion.

Meanwhile, in the background, there has been long-running uncertainty over which state Bezos is actually claiming residence in, as well as continued efforts to pass a so-called “billionaires tax” in Washington state.

In January 2021, Representative Noel Frame, Democrat of Seattle, introduced a bill to impose a new 1% wealth tax on billionaires. Proponents argued that because Washington (like Florida) has no income tax and raises revenue from sales taxes, property taxes, and other taxes, taxpayers at the lower economic levels pay a larger share of their income in state taxes.

The bill failed to pass, as had happened the previous year. In January, lawmakers introduced another such measure, joining state legislatures in California, New York, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Connecticut and Hawaii in similar efforts.

Shortly after the bill was introduced in 2021, Bezos announced plans to step down as CEO of Amazon. Critics of the proposed wealth tax said Bezos would surely leave Washington.

But Frame told GeekWire at the time, “I really think Bezos has to claim residency somewhere else, which obviously has nothing to do with this proposal or anything else. It’s just a choice he’s made.”

This week, Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation, a right-wing think tank, told MarketWatch: “Moving forward now, Bezos is getting out in front of any potential Washington state estate tax — and he has a tax. “We have also taken profits larger than any revenue estimates.”

Walczak said that for now “the real advantage Florida has over Washington for Jeff Bezos is the lack of taxes on capital gains income.”

He acknowledged that “people move for a variety of reasons,” but also said, “When billionaires move for any reason, they typically end up in low-tax states.”

Source: fortune.com