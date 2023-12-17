Jeff Bezos says that to succeed companies must 'develop a culture that supports telling the truth'. Here's how they did it at Amazon and Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos learned a few things about leadership and human nature when transforming Amazon from a startup he founded nearly 30 years ago into the tech giant it is today with a market capitalization of $1.5 trillion.

He realized that people, “are not really truth-seeking animals.” Instead, “we are social creatures,” he said. He believes that this fundamental insight has implications for how companies, and indeed any organization, should be structured.

Bezos made this comment in an episode Lex Friedman Podcast Posted this week. He said that throughout human history, telling the truth could often get someone into trouble.

“Take you back 10,000 years and you’re in a small village,” he said. “If you pull together, you can survive, you can reproduce. If you are the village’s truth-teller, you can be sentenced to death at midnight.

This, he adds, is because “important truths can be uncomfortable, they can be awkward, they can be tiring…they can make people defensive, even if that’s not their intention.”

And yet they can also be the difference between whether a company succeeds or fails, which is why Bezos believes that “any high-performing organization must have systems and a culture that encourages truth-telling.” supports.” This also includes his space venture Blue Origin, in which he is applying hard-earned learning from Amazon, where he resigned as CEO a few years ago.

He suggests a strategy for meetings: have the most senior person speak last and the most junior people first so that everyone’s opinions can be heard in an unfiltered manner.

“I know from experience,” he said, “that if I speak up first, even the very strong-willed, highly intelligent, high-judgment participants in that meeting will wonder, ‘Well if Jeff thinks that, then. I came to this meeting thinking one thing, but perhaps I am not right.

He also believes that leaders should openly discuss the difficulty of telling the truth with their teams. “You have to remind people that it’s OK to be uncomfortable…that this is not what we are designed for as humans…We survive mostly by being social creatures and being cordial and cooperative Are.”

He said that even in science, which is “all about telling the truth” and “has very formal mechanisms for it,” there are senior and junior scientists, so “there is a hierarchy of human beings where somehow seniority matters.”

He recalls a moment in Amazon’s history when customers were complaining of long wait times after calling the company’s 1-800 number, yet metrics presented at meetings showed that wait times were 60%. It was less than a second.

In one meeting, Bezos himself called the number in the presence of the customer service head. The wait time on that call was over 10 minutes.

“It made it dramatically clear that there was something wrong with the data collection,” he said. “We weren’t measuring the right thing. And, you know, a whole chain of events started where we started measuring it properly.

He also warned about two things that hinder access to the truth: compromise and stubbornness. With the former, disagreeing parties settle for something that is not true in order to move forward. With the latter, “they simply have a war of attrition, and whoever gets tired first surrenders to the other.”

He said that a proactive approach is needed to deal with such crises.

“You have to seek the truth even when it’s inconvenient,” he said. “You have to get people’s attention, and they have to get involved, and they have to be really energetic about fixing things.”

