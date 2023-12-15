Jeff Bezos says that he liked Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Robert Downey Jr.'s character in the film.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen the Oppenheimer movie. First of all, I liked the movie,” Bezos told Lex Friedman in the latest episode of the podcast, which aired Thursday.

Interestingly, Bezos was not that impressed by Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of the lead character in the film.

The billionaire chose Robert Downey Jr. instead. The “Iron Man” star played Lewis Strauss, former chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, in the film.

“I thought the best part of the movie was this bureaucrat played by Robert Downey Jr., some of the people I’ve talked to think that’s the most boring part of the movie,” Bezos told Friedman.

“I thought it was most interesting because what’s happening here makes you realize that we have invented these terrible, destructive, powerful technologies called nuclear weapons, and we humans, we are actually able to operate these weapons. Not capable. And that’s what they portrayed in that film,” Bezos continued.

The Amazon founder cited the biopic while talking about the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence.

“Even specialized AI could be very bad for humanity,” Bezos told Friedman in an earlier interview. “Just regular machine learning models could create some weapons of war that could be incredibly destructive and very powerful.” Are.”

But Bezos said he is optimistic about the technology’s overall benefits despite its risks.

“So those who are overly concerned, in my view, it’s a legitimate debate. I think they may be missing part of the equation, which is how helpful they may be in making sure that we don’t destroy ourselves,” Bezos said.

Managing the development of AI has been a source of controversy among technology executives.

While some, like Bezos, believe that people have overestimated the risks of technology, others believe that AI poses an existential threat. In April, Elon Musk told Fox News that he thinks the technology “has the potential to destroy civilization.”

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or poor car production,” Musk, who has since founded his own AI company, told Fox News.

Representatives for Bezos and Downey Jr. did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Source: www.bing.com