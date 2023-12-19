Jeff Bezos reveals his formula for the perfect meeting to weed out people who 'pretend to read'

When it comes to running the “perfect meeting,” Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos thinks he’s cracked the code.

Before stepping down as Amazon CEO in 2021, Bezos had previously announced that using PowerPoint in meetings was a big no-no and he still stands by that argument.

Instead, the tech billionaire believes that creating a crystal-clear six-page document on what is going to be discussed is a winning formula for a productive meeting full of ideas.

“My ideal meeting starts with a clear document and a decluttered meeting,” he said on the latest episode of the Lex Friedman Podcast. “I don’t stick to a strict schedule. My meetings often last longer than I planned because I believe in surprises.

New employees at Amazon and their latest space venture, Blue Origin, should expect “the strangest meeting culture they’ve ever encountered,” he said, involving silently studying long documents for 30 minutes at the beginning of each meeting before opening up for discussion. Did.

Unlike PowerPoint, which Bezos says is easy to create and hides “a lot of dirty thinking in bullet points”, the process requires a lot more effort from the meeting leader. Meanwhile, participants cannot “pretend to read”.

“Now we’re all on the same page, we’ve all read the memo and we can actually have an advanced discussion,” he concluded.

Get ‘unfiltered’ ideas to your teams

The best ideas come from diverse thinking – but as an innate people pleaser, it’s hard to express your opinion if it differs from the boss’s.

So by asking a team member to create a six-page meeting memo, you can get their real opinion on a topic.

“The author of the memo had to be very sensitive, he had to put all his thoughts out there and he had to go first,” Bezos said. “It’s great because it makes them really nice and you get to see their real ideas – you’re not accidentally cramming them into a big PowerPoint presentation.”

Bezos said another way he empowers everyone on his team to say what they’re really thinking — without being influenced by their opinions — is by allowing his employees to lead meetings.

In fact, to hear everyone’s “unfiltered” opinions, he advises employees to rank the most junior in seniority first, because, he says, our minds can be easily changed by those in charge. Whom you respect.

“If I speak up first, even the very strong-willed, highly intelligent, high-judgment participants in that meeting will wonder, ‘Well, if Jeff thinks this, maybe I’m not right’,” he said. “If you’re the most senior person in the room, go last.”

What to do when data and anecdotes disagree?

Another way Bezos has avoided having unproductive meetings where workers don’t feel trusted to share their opinions is by giving their ideas the benefit of the doubt, even if the data isn’t yet available.

“Many of our most powerful truths turn out to be hearsay,” he said. “They’re based on anecdotes, they’re based on intuition and sometimes you don’t even have strong data.”

Instead of disregarding your judgment because of a lack of evidence, Bezos recommends digging deeper into your intuition — especially if what you’re hearing matches your own gut feeling.

“Let’s try to see if we can actually know if that’s true,” he said, adding that ultimately even if the data doesn’t support your worker’s guess, they’re probably still on the money.

Bezos concluded, “When data and anecdotes disagree, the anecdotes are usually right.” “And that doesn’t mean that you keep following anecdotes slavishly. “It means you check the data… what usually happens is that you’re not measuring the right thing.”

Subscribe to the CEO Daily newsletter to get a CEO’s perspective on the biggest headlines in business. Sign up for free.

Source: fortune.com