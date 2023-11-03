Jeff Bezos packs his bags for Miami, after founding Amazon in a Seattle garage three decades ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle, where the billionaire founded Amazon out of a garage nearly three decades ago.

In an Instagram post Thursday night, Bezos, 59, announced plans to return to Miami — where he spent his high school years — to be closer to his parents and his partner Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon, which is still based in Seattle, nearly three years ago and said in social media posts that the operations of his rocket company, Blue Origin, would be “rapidly relocated” to Cape Canaveral. Used to be. Miami is about 200 miles south of Cape Canaveral.

“As exciting as this move is, it is an emotional decision for me,” Bezos wrote Thursday, noting that he has lived in Seattle longer than he has lived anywhere else.

Seattle has been Bezos’ home since 1994, when he started Amazon out of his garage. Thursday’s Instagram post included a brief video tour led by Bezos of Amazon’s first, humble office, including his father behind the camera.

“It doesn’t take much to tour the offices of Amazon.com Inc.,” a young Bezos says in the video, pointing to his desk, a fax machine and a long orange extension cord. With extra power.

Bezos, one of the wealthiest people in the world today, owns lavish properties in Miami, which has attracted some other big names in tech in recent years. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Bezos had purchased a mansion in South Florida’s “Billionaire Bunker” for $79 million, just two months after purchasing a neighboring property for $68 million.

Both mansions are in Indian Creek, an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami. Celebrity neighbors include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon in early 2021, citing a desire to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. But Bezos still has broad influence over Amazon as executive chairman and the company’s largest shareholder.

