Jeff Bezos' old Amazon review of Milk goes viral, Elon Musk reacts

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos used to review products on the e-commerce website between 2000-2006. Over these six years, the tech billionaire reviewed six products. Now, an old review by Mr Bezos has resurfaced on the Internet and has caught the attention of SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk.

The Amazon founder reviewed a bottle of Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk in 2006. “I love milk so much I’ve been drinking it since the day I was born. I don’t think it was Tuscan though,” he wrote on the e-commerce website.

A screengrab of this product review on microblogging platform X was previously shared on Twitter by user Trung Phan. “Jeff Bezos has 9 product reviews on Amazon… including this gem on a jug of Tuscan milk,” he wrote in the caption. Mr Musk reacted with a laughing face emoji.

The hilarious review garnered a lot of reactions on social media. “Legend. Oatly would pay a lot of money to replace that,” one user said.

“You could buy milk on Amazon in 2006?” one surprised user wrote.

One person commented, “I really respect that they decided to stop reviewing but still released their milk. Keep looking forward, never look back.”

Another said, “Bezos gave a far more positive review of Tuscan milk than the average reviewer!”

One person commented, “Haha, loved it! Even with all his success, it’s great to see Jeff Bezos taking time out for review entertainment. Gotta appreciate the little things.”

According to Amazon, Mr Bezos’s oldest review is for the 1997 Academy Award-winning film ‘Life Is Beautiful’. This review was published by Tech Billionaire on March 17, 2000. He gave the Italian film a five-star rating and said, “This film is exactly what it’s made out to be. Extremely funny and hair-raising at the same time – it ends up being very uplifting. The cinematography is also superb – Amazing use of color. The DVD has English dubbed as an option, but I would strongly recommend going with subtitles instead so you can hear Benigni’s amazing acting and passion. Too bad the DVD Contains no deleted scenes. With Benigni, I think the out-takes would be especially fun to watch. Absolutely fantastic film!”

Source: www.ndtv.com