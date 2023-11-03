Jeff Bezos leaves Seattle for Miami, nearly 30 years after founding Amazon

The Amazon founder and world’s third-richest person agreed to pay $68 million for an estate in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island near Miami. (Mega Agency)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced he is leaving Seattle after nearly 30 years and moving back to the warmth of Miami.

Bezos, 59, announced he was leaving the birthplace of the e-commerce giant via a heartfelt Instagram post late Thursday night, which also included an old video clip of him visiting the company’s first office in Seattle.

The billionaire businessman, who grew up in Miami, wrote that he is moving back to the Sunshine State to be closer to his parents, who recently returned there.

Bezos also mentioned that the operations of Blue Origin – his space exploration company – are rapidly relocating to Cape Canaveral, Florida, and that he and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez “love” Miami.

“Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage,” Bezos wrote beneath the video clip.

“I have lived in Seattle longer than I have lived anywhere else and have so many wonderful memories here. As exciting as this move is, it is an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always be a piece of my heart.”

The video clip shows Bezos giving a tour of the compact office space, which features three paper-filled desks and a large whiteboard. The office is so modest that an external cable cord attached to the wall is being used to power more power into the work station.

“It doesn’t take much to visit the offices of Amazon.com, Inc.,” Bezos says, smiling as a dog barks in the background.

His father, who was shooting the scene, was a little more excited and announced: “We’re in the nerve center!”

Amazon later dominated the e-commerce industry and became one of the largest companies in the world. According to Bloomberg, Bezos is the third richest person in the world with a net worth of approximately $156 billion.

Bezos’ announcement comes just two weeks after he purchased a $79 million mansion on Florida’s exclusive “Billionaire Bunker” island. The site is next to a $68 million property it acquired two months ago.

The island is also home to supermodel Adriana Lima, property magnate Jeff Sofer, singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias and car dealership mogul Norman Braman.

The move could also benefit Bezos financially if he sells Amazon shares, since Florida, unlike Washington, does not have a capital gains tax. Washington recently implemented a 7% tax on the sale of financial assets.

Neither Washington nor Florida has a state income tax.

