Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are to relocate partly to be closer to Blue Origin’s operations in Cape Canaveral – Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jeff Bezos is moving from Seattle to lower-tax Miami, leaving the city after nearly three decades as Amazon’s home state considers property taxes.

Mr Bezos announced the move on his Instagram account, saying he wanted to be closer to his parents who moved to Miami, Florida, earlier this year.

Miami, which has no income or capital gains taxes, has become increasingly popular among the ultra-wealthy in recent years. Mr Bezos last month paid $79 million for a seven-bedroom mansion on a private island near the city, known as the Billionaire Bunker.

Mr. Bezos’s new neighbors will include Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn. Other nearby residents include American football star Tom Brady, who purchased a $17 million waterfront estate in the area three years ago.

Miami’s low taxes contrast with Seattle, Washington, where Amazon is based and Mr. Bezos has lived since 1994.

Washington state has a 7 percent tax on capital gains, starting in 2022, and officials have proposed a 1 percent wealth tax on residents with assets worth more than $250 million. It has one of the highest retail sales taxes in the country at 6.5 percent.

In a post on Instagram, Mr Bezos said: “Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage.

“I have lived in Seattle longer than I have anywhere else and have so many wonderful memories here. As exciting as this move is, it is an emotional decision for me.”

Mr Bezos, 59, will move back to Miami with fiancee Lauren Sanchez, 53. The Amazon founder lived in the city with his family as a teenager, and attended high school in the city.

The billionaire’s rocket company, Blue Origin, is also moving some of its operations to Cape Canaveral, the US rocket base in Florida.

Mr. Bezos will visit Florida with his parents after recently returning to the state. Mr Bezos’ adoptive father Mike and his mother Jackie spent $78 million earlier this year on two waterfront homes in Coral Gables, an upscale area of ​​Miami.

Mr. Bezos said: “I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami. Additionally, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral.

The Amazon founder has purchased two adjacent properties on the Billionaire Bunker located on Indian Creek, creating a massive waterfront estate. One is priced at $79 million and the other at $68 million.

A now-removed listing for one of the mansions reads: “Expect to live like royalty in America’s billionaire bunker.”

The more expensive of the two, the mansion boasts timeless “European glamour” in its seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. It features a wine cellar, a home cinema and a sauna, “luxurious grounds”, “high ceilings” and “endless art walls”.

Jeff Bezos has bought two houses next to each other on Miami’s Indian Creek Island

The properties are located on a private island of just 80 homes – plus a country club and a golf course.

Florida has the fifth lowest tax burden among all US states, at 6.3 percent of total income.

When Mr. Bezos was chief executive, Amazon faced prolonged worldwide scrutiny of its corporate tax affairs. In 2021, Mr. Bezos said he supported raising US corporation tax rates.

In a post on Instagram, Mr Bezos shared a video of Amazon’s first “office” in his garage in Seattle. The company now boasts a huge headquarters in the city and is worth $1.4 trillion, while Mr Bezos himself is worth $160 billion, and owns about $600 million worth of real estate, according to Bloomberg data.

Mr Bezos stepped down as chief executive in 2021 to focus on his rocket venture.

As well as a more generous tax regime, Mr Bezos is also likely to enjoy milder weather in Florida, where the average January temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius, compared to Seattle’s notoriously cold, wet and windy winter months. .

With its low taxes, year-round sunshine and more golf courses than any other state, Florida has long been the playground for America’s billionaires. According to a list compiled by Forbes, 46 of the 400 richest American billionaires call the state home.

In addition to newcomer Mr. Bezos, the state’s richest residents include hedge fund and trading billionaire Ken Griffin, who owns Citadel Securities. His wealth is 33 billion dollars.

Away from Indian Creek, perhaps the state’s most famous resident is Donald Trump, who lives at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach with wife Melania.

Technology companies are also setting up shop around Miami. Venture capital investor Andreessen Horowitz opened its first office outside Silicon Valley in the city in 2022.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com