Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez host star-studded engagement party in Beverly Hills; 'I look forward to becoming Mrs. Bezos'

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who were recently photographed for the cover of Vogue magazine, reportedly hosted a lavish engagement party in Beverly Hills, California. Sanchez, 53, and Bezos, 59, got engaged in May.

Lauren Sanchez shared photos from the Vogue photoshoot on her Instagram (@laurenwsanchez).

The lavish party was attended by Hollywood A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock and Salma Hayek, Page Six reports.

According to Page Six, the venue is believed to be the home of designer Diane Von Furstenberg and media mogul Barry Diller.

Page Six also reports that Jeff Bezos gave an “incredible” and “heartfelt” speech to his fiancée Lauren, and that nineties singer Jewel performed an original song she wrote for the couple called Legendary.

The A-list party also included other bigwigs — Disney CEO Bob Iger, Kris Jenner, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Jessica Alba, designer Stacey Bendet and Hugh Jackman’s ex, Deborra-Lee Furness.

The engagement party also included Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Miranda Kerr and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, James Brolin, jewelry designer and Hollywood scion Jennifer Meyer, billionaire Nicholas Berggruen and Hollywood financier Vivi Nevo.

The couple opened up about their romance and wedding plans in a recent interview with Vogue. “We’re still thinking about the wedding,” Sanchez said, “what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Will it happen abroad? We don’t know yet. It’s only been five months since we got engaged!” Jeff proposed by hiding the ring under his pillow after a starlit dinner on the ocean in early summer, Vogue reports. She found it while she was sleeping, her makeup had come off. “When they opened the box, I thought I blacked out a little bit,” he told the magazine.

Lauren posted photos of the Vogue photoshoot on her Instagram profile and described it as a surreal feeling, writing, “From a wide-eyed girl in New Mexico who would anxiously run to the store to buy the latest @voguemagazine, to now I find myself in it.” I find it enhancing the beauty of the pages.” My heart is filled with so much love and gratitude. This is a surreal experience that I never imagined.”

“I’m looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos,” Sanchez said. And as far as her wedding dress is concerned, she says she has her eye on designs from Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana or Valentino.

Jeff recently announced his plans to move out of Seattle and settle in Miami.

