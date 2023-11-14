Karwai Tang/WireImage

Some gems are so bright that they are called “blind”. However, even rarer are stones that cause complete blackouts.

That was apparently the case when Jeff Bezos proposed to his fiancée Lauren Sanchez in May. Sanchez said the Amazon founder chose a diamond so big that she could barely imagine its size. the trend In a profile released on Monday.

“When he opened the box, I thought I blacked out a little,” he said.

While few details have emerged about the ring, People We spoke to jeweler Briony Raymond to get an expert opinion on the heels of the proposal. Raymond estimated the diamond to be 25 to 30 carats, and its price could range from $3 million to more than $5 million, depending on specification. Based on photographs, Raymond also concluded that it was an extremely white diamond set in a cushion-cut, four-pronged platinum mounting.

Close-up of Sanchez’s engagement ring

Bezos proposed to Sanchez while the two were vacationing on the billionaire’s $500 million yacht. His the trend In the profile, Sanchez revealed that she was going to bed when she found the jewelry box under her pillow.

As far as wedding plans are concerned, Bezos and Sanchez are still working out the details. He mentioned that they are deciding whether the celebrations will be big or small, and whether they will be held in the state or abroad. She’s also thinking about what she wants to wear with her rock during the wedding, naming Valentino, Christian Dior and Dolce & Gabbana as some of her favorite designers. But she hasn’t decided on one for the big day yet.

Since the engagement, both are celebrating all over the world. During the trip in question, Bezos visited the south of France and Ibiza. An official engagement party was held on Bezos’ yacht in August, with notables like Bill Gates and Kris Jenner giving a toast to the couple on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. At the end of that month, People Noted, Sanchez and Bezos spent time in Croatia with celebrities including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher.

If the two opt for a true bombshell wedding, it looks like the guest list will include their famous friends. Yet none of them may be able to overcome Sanchez’s impressive rock.

Source: robbreport.com